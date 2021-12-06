Submit Release
Portions of US 80 Scheduled for Resurfacing

ATLANTA –Several miles of US Highway 80 will be resurfaced according to plans approved in November by TxDOT.

“The resurfacing project will begin at FM 2199 and end at Interstate 20,” said Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes. “The guard fence will also be upgraded from 0.2 miles east of Loop 390 all the way to Interstate 20.”

Madden Contracting Company of Minden, Louisiana was awarded the contract with a bid of $2.9 million.

Work should begin in February 2022 and be completed around June.

