Portions of Interstate 20 Scheduled for Resurfacing

ATLANTA – Interstate 20 in Harrison County from US 80 to the Louisiana state line will be resurfaced according to plans approved in November by TxDOT. The project will also include new pavement markings.

Resurfacing will also take place in sections along Interstate 20 west of US 80 to the Gregg County Line.

“Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.,” said Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.

Madden Contracting Company of Minden, Louisiana was awarded the contract with a bid of just over $11 million.

Work on the project should begin in early 2022 and wrap up around September.