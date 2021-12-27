Time for Another Adventure: 212Quest Announces the Costa Rican Tropics Travel Quest Adventure for Travel Enthusiasts
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, today announced that the Costa Rican travel quest adventure is open for participation to travel enthusiasts from all over the world.
This fun travel hunt is a great gateway to explore Latin-American culture and admire the county’s diverse landscapes, pristine beaches, lush green jungles, and jaw-dropping waterfalls. And best of all, 212Quest will be adding fun treasure hunt games to this already exciting travel trip.
“Want to know what paradise looks like? A travel adventure to the rich green Costa Rican tropics is the bet best for you. The 212Quest Costa Rican travel quest is an 8-day trip for travel lovers to explore and see magnificent places in this beautiful tropical region,” says Avi.
“Travel lovers that join this tour will have a fun time following trails of clues in the jungle, solving puzzles, and even visiting places like the Arenal Volcano to see what lava looks likes. The trip will also follow strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure participants have an exciting and safe 8-day travel adventure.”
Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting a 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the Costa Rican travel quest adventure and how to apply.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
