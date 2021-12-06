Veteran Telephone Town Hall hosted by the Fargo VA, Dec. 14

The Fargo VA Health Care System will host a special Veteran Telephone Town Hall on Dec. 14 from 12 to 1 p.m. To participate, dial 1-872-701-0185, then enter code 104132020#.

All Veterans, their family members, and any organization or individual who works with Veterans is encouraged to participate.

The Veteran Telephone Town Hall is hosted by the Fargo VA Health Care System Director, Dr. Bret Weintraub. The purpose is to share information about the Fargo VA Health Care System’s programs and services, hear feedback, and answer questions related to VA healthcare. Information about the Fargo VA Health Care System’s COVID-19 precautions, operations, and vaccine will also be discussed.

Dial in and join the conversation! If you have questions or need more information, call the Fargo VA Health Care System Public Affairs Office at (701) 239-3724.