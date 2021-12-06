Submit Release
News Search

There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,820 in the last 365 days.

Veteran Telephone Town Hall hosted by the Fargo VA, Dec. 14

The Fargo VA Health Care System will host a special Veteran Telephone Town Hall on Dec. 14 from 12 to 1 p.m. To participate, dial 1-872-701-0185, then enter code 104132020#.

All Veterans, their family members, and any organization or individual who works with Veterans is encouraged to participate.

The Veteran Telephone Town Hall is hosted by the Fargo VA Health Care System Director, Dr. Bret Weintraub. The purpose is to share information about the Fargo VA Health Care System’s programs and services, hear feedback, and answer questions related to VA healthcare. Information about the Fargo VA Health Care System’s COVID-19 precautions, operations, and vaccine will also be discussed.

Dial in and join the conversation! If you have questions or need more information, call the Fargo VA Health Care System Public Affairs Office at (701) 239-3724.

You just read:

Veteran Telephone Town Hall hosted by the Fargo VA, Dec. 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.