Vanuatu Launches Citizenship Through Investment in Real Estate

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hepta Global are proud to announce that we are one of the first firms worldwide to begin offering Vanuatu's citizenship by investment real estate option.

The Pacific nation of Vanuatu has one of the world's most popular citizenship by investment programs. Demand for the program skyrocketed during the pandemic and is continuing to grow.

The Vanuatuan citizenship by investment program offers high net worth individuals (HNWIs) the chance to obtain a robust second citizenship by investing in the country's economy with no prior residence required.

Historically, the Vanuatuan program only had one option applicants from all around the globe could choose from, which was donating a sum of 130,000 USD for a single applicant, or 180,000 USD for a family of four, to the Vanuatu Government.

Recently, however, the Vanuatu Citizenship by Investment Commission announced that it would start accepting investments in approved real estate projects as a pathway to citizenship.

The minimum real estate investment threshold that applicants must meet to qualify for citizenship is 200,000 USD for a full unit, or 100,000 USD for half ownership, and the property can be resold after a seven year holding period.

However, unlike many options found in Vanuatu's citizenship by investment counterparts in the Caribbean, Vanuatu's real estate option offers investors a full title instead of just a timeshare.

The real estate option in Vanuatu is officially the most affordable one of its kind throughout all citizenship by investment programs worldwide. This cost-effectiveness, combined with the quick processing time of two months, makes the Vanuatu citizenship by investment program the most economical, fastest, and simplest program of this nature.

Investors can now obtain property, second citizenship, and endless benefits for themselves and their families within the range of 100,000 USD. To put that in perspective, a Vanuatu passport costs about as much as a luxury car.

The Vanuatuan passport itself comes with a wide array of advantages, such as:

Enhanced global mobility- holders of a Vanuatu passport can travel visa-free to 135 destinations worldwide, including highly desirable tourist hotspots such as the entirety of the EU, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, and many others.

Tax benefits - Vanuatu is one of the most tax-friendly nations in the world. Considered by many as one of the world's most sought-out tax havens, Vanuatu does not impose taxes on personal or corporate income. Furthermore, the Pacific nation does not impose capital gains, withholding, wealth, or inheritance tax, making it one of the best places for HNWIs globally in terms of tax burden alleviation.

A resolute "Plan B" - There is no better way to combat the dire effects of political and economic instability in one's home country than by having a second citizenship. The Vanuatuan passport offers its holders a backup plan in case something goes wrong in their home country. The recent turbulence in Afghanistan and the Vanuatuan Government's rapid movement to evacuate an Afghani family holding Vanuatuan citizenship was a prime example of this benefit.

The addition of the real estate option to the Vanuatuan citizenship by investment program only adds to those benefits, as investors can now profit from their investment and get their initial investment (plus appreciation) back after a seven-year holding period. The real estate option has suddenly made Vanuatu's program every savvy investor's dream.

Hepta Global are one of a handful of firms worldwide to offer this option, and we have the best real estate development that applicants can make the cornerstone of their second citizenship application.

The project

Vanuatu's natural scenery offers a serene and stunning backdrop for high-end properties, and our real estate project perfectly harmonizes with the surrounding silky beaches and lush forestry.

Our project, a luxury, modern villa, packed to the brim with authentic Vanuatuan design inspired by the island's natural beauty, stands at 40 square meters. The villa stands atop a 125 square meter plot of land in one of Vanuatu's most desirable areas.

While remarkably attractive by itself, the project is supplemented with extra benefits within the scope of the citizenship by investment program, as investors will get a refund of the value-added tax (VAT) of 15% within the first three months of buying the property.

The simplest, fastest, and most affordable program of its kind

Vanuatu's program was extremely popular before the addition of the real estate option, and is now set to garner even more demand.

The minimum threshold for investing in real estate ensures that it is the lowest of its kind throughout all citizenship by investment programs worldwide, while the two-month processing time remains the fastest worldwide.

