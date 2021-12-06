More about Gov. Kemp Announces Appointments to Flint Judicial Circuit Superior Court and Henry County State Court

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced two judicial appointments. Judge Danielle Roberts will fill the new seat on the Superior Court in the Flint Judicial Circuit created by the passage of SB 786 (Act 493) during the 2020 session of the Georgia General Assembly. Ralph Bailey, Jr. has also been appointed to Henry County State Court for the vacancy created by Judge Roberts.

Danielle Roberts has served as Henry County State Court Judge since October 2020, and previously served as Henry County Magistrate Court Judge between 2018-2020. Prior to becoming a judge, in 2008, Roberts co-founded and was managing partner for Axam~Roberts Legal Group, a criminal and civil litigation firm where she represented clients throughout the state of Georgia. From 2003 to 2008, Roberts served AXAMLAW as Office Manager/Paralegal before serving as an associate attorney and litigated both criminal and civil matters. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and has also served as a Georgia high school mock trial coach since 2008. Roberts received her Bachelors of Arts in Business Administration from Howard University and received her Juris Doctorate from Georgia State University College of Law. She is married to her husband of 18 years and has twin, 15-year-old boys.

Ralph Bailey, Jr. has served as a Senior Trial Attorney for Allstate Insurance Company since May of 2019. Bailey has an extensive background in the legal field, including serving on active military duty in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps as a Jag Officer from 2002 to 2006. Upon completion of his active military service, he continued serving in the military by joining the U.S. Army Reserves, where he currently holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and works as a Brigade Judge Advocate. After leaving active military duty, Bailey continued working for the U.S. Army as an Attorney Advisor at Fort McPherson. Afterward, Bailey served as a Senior Assistant District Attorney for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, from 2007 until 2010, before opening his own law firm, Genesis Law Group, LLC, in 2011, where he represented clients in civil, family, traffic, and criminal law cases. In 2013, Bailey served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Henry County District Attorney's Office. He later became an Attorney Advisor for the Social Security Administration (SSA), in 2017, where he drafted social security decisions for administrative law judges. Bailey also has held part-time positions as an Associate Magistrate Judge for the Henry County Magistrate Court, in 2019, and has worked as an Adjunct Professor at Mercer University and at St. Leo University. Bailey holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Police Administration from the University of Louisville, a Juris Doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law, and a Master of Business Administration from Mercer University School of Business. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and serves as a mentor in the Henry County Veteran’s Treatment Court. Bailey resides in McDonough with his wife and two daughters.