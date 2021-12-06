PennDOT Announces Plans Display for State Route 3003 Redbank Creek Bridge Replacement Project in Clover Township, Jefferson County

​Jefferson County, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 invites the public to view plans regarding the State Route 3003 Redbank Creek Bridge Replacement Project on December 6 - 17, 2021.

The purpose of this project is to replace the bridge that carries Mount Pleasant Road (State Route 3003) over Redbank Creek in Clover Township, Jefferson County. The existing structure consists of an approximately 192' long steel girder bridge that will be replaced on the same alignment with a steel girder bridge. Traffic will be detoured during the replacement of the structure using state roads. Construction year is to be determined. Additional work to be completed will include guide rail updates, approach pavement replacement and utility relocations.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. Comments and questions may be submitted through the webpage by clicking the Submit Comments tile.

The purpose of the plans display for this project is to share preliminary information on the project's status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. They will be available on the website until December 17, 2021.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Jefferson County box, and then choose State Route 3003 Redbank Creek Bridge project tile.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kurt Kretchman, P.E., Project Manager, at 724.357.4804 or kkretchman@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###