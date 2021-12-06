I-29 northbound lanes reopened from Grand Forks to Canadian border; No Travel Advisory lifted

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border. The No Travel Advisory has also been lifted for Grand Forks and the surrounding area.

Icy conditions may still be present on highways throughout the state. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.

I-29 southbound lanes remain closed from Grand Forks to the Canadian border

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

