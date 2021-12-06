Help Heal Veterans Appoints New Members to Board of Directors

“Help Heal Veterans is fortunate to have Meg Vrabel and Ani Matson join our board . Their perspectives will help us strengthen our mission of helping veterans heal from the wounds of war.” ” — Joe McClain, Captain USN (Retired), CEO of Help Hospitalized Veterans

WINCHESTER, CALIF., UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets), a nonprofit that provides free therapeutic arts and crafts kits to veterans and active duty military, today announced the addition two new members to its Board of Directors.

The new Heal Vets board members are:

• Meg Vrabel, a United States Army Veteran and leader in executive operations, strategy and change management.

• Ani Matson, MBA, an accomplished marketing strategy executive.

“Help Heal Veterans is fortunate to have Meg and Ani join our board of directors. Their perspectives on business strategy and communication will help us extend and strengthen our mission of helping veterans heal from the wounds of war,” said Joe McClain, Captain USN (Retired), CEO of Help Hospitalized Veterans. “We have a diverse board made up of veterans, medical experts and marketing executives, all of whom are committed to serving our veterans.”

A West Point-educated professional, Meg Vrabel currently leads a growing start-up that employs military spouses and veterans. From 2017 to 2021, Vrabel led operations for AAA Northern California, Nevada, and Utah, responsible for overseeing road service operations across seven states. Earlier, she was Regional Vice President for Allied Universal Security Services, where she managed mergers with two former competitors. Vrabel served as a Captain in the U.S. Army and was deployed in combat operations during Operation Enduring Freedom, for which she received an Army Commendation Medal for superior performance.

“It’s an absolute honor and privilege to join the Board of Directors of an organization that does so much to heal and enrich the lives of those in veteran and military communities. I am humbled to have the opportunity to support the leadership team as they strive to have a positive impact on the communities they serve year after year,” said Meg Vrabel.

Ani Matson is the founder and president of Digital Marketing Strategies (DMS), an independent consultancy that helps clients transform their marketing strategies and operations for the digital marketplace. Matson enjoyed a twenty-year career in marketing strategy, digital transformation, and data analytics before launching DMS, including executive positions at the National Education Association’s Member Benefits Corporation and The McGraw Hill Companies Aviation Week Group. She is an accomplished entrepreneur, having launched her own publishing company and sold it before turning 30. An avid learner with degrees from Robert H. Smith School and Business and Harvard Business School, Ani currently teaches Integrated Marketing Communications courses to graduate students at Georgetown’s School of Continuing Studies.

“My personal journey with the U.S. Military began in 1999 when I dropped my civilian responsibilities and deployed as a civilian contractor with the U.S. Army during the Kosovo war. We launched an airstrike campaign against the former Yugoslavia the day after my 30th birthday, and I was honored to be part of a mission that saved lives and helped end ethnic cleansing. The experience changed me forever, and I am thrilled to join the Heal Vets Board and continue to help heal all those who serve,” said Ani Matson.

Ani Matson and Meg Vrabel join current board members Judge John M. Meagher (Ret.); certified brain injury specialist, Clint Pearman; arts and crafts industry executive, Jim Scatena; former VA official and veterans’ advocate, Nora E. Egan, career naval physician and traumatic brain injury expert, Keith Stuessi, M.D.; Air Force Veteran, Edward F. Meagher; change management executive, Julie Teahan; and Chris Balcik, Air Force Veteran and VP of B2B Mobile sales at Samsung.

About Help Heal Veterans

First established in 1971, Help Heal Veterans has provided free therapeutic arts and crafts kits to hospitalized and homebound veterans for generations. These craft kits help injured and recuperating veterans improve fine motor skills and cognitive functioning, manage stress and substance abuse and cope with symptoms of PTSD and TBI, while also improving their sense of self-esteem and overall physical and mental health. Most of these kits are developed, manufactured and packaged for delivery at our production center headquartered in Winchester, California. Help Heal Veterans has delivered nearly 31 million of these arts and crafts kits to veterans, veteran facilities nationwide, and active duty military overseas.