Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Schedule: Monday, December 6, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Schedule for Monday, December 6 includes the following: 

Monday, December 6 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will be the keynote speaker at the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, Anderson County Civic Center, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

Monday, December 6 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will participate in the annual First Family’s Open House, Governor’s Mansion, Columbia, S.C. Note: The Governor and First Lady will be available for media questions at 5:15 PM. Members of the press wishing to participate in the media avail should arrive to the Richland Street gate by 4:45 PM with their media credentials to go through security. Anyone arriving late should contact Brandon Charochak, 803-908-3364. 

-###- 

