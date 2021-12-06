Parenteral Nutrition Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Parenteral Nutrition Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Nutrition Type (Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsions, Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions, Trace Elements, Electrolytes, & Minerals, Vitamins, and Others), By Type (Generic, and Branded), Patient Demographics (Adults, Geriatric, and Pediatric), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Parenteral Nutrition Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Parenteral Nutrition market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report is mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases around the World

The burden of chronic diseases is increasing very rapidly around the world. Prevalence of chronic diseases it is expected to continuously rising over the forecast period due to rapid change in life style (consumption of alcohol, tobacco and among other) and increasing consumption of malnutrition’s in day to day life. The increasing prevalence is chronic diseases is creating a huge demand for the parenteral nutrition. Due to which increasing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world is working as a driver for the parenteral nutrition market.

Market Opportunities

Increasing Therapeutic Advancements in Parenteral Nutrition

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has led various leading manufactures to increase their research and development activities for parenteral nutrition. Research and development activities for new technological advanced parenteral nutrition are helping to increase adoption of novel therapeutic in parenteral nutrition. Currently, many of the manufacturers are launching their product portfolios in parenteral nutrition which is expected to fulfil demand and to work as a driver for the market. Therapeutic advancements in the parenteral nutrition especially help to increase demand of parenteral nutrition. Currently, many of the manufacturers are engaged in research and development activities creating competitive advantages with the launch of their new products in the market.

Growing Awareness Regarding Consumption of Parenteral Nutrition

Governments in various developed and developing nations are increasing their initiatives to increase awareness regarding life threatening disease and preventive measures to increase the immune system with the help of various nutrition. Further, Governments and private authority across the developed & developing countries are focusing on regulatory approvals for various new parenteral nutrition applications to increase availability of parenteral nutrition products in order to remove monopolies and to create an ideal market scenario.

Competitive Landscape

Other companies profiled in the report include: Grifols, S.A., Pfizer Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., Baxter, Vifor Pharma, Aculife, Grifols, S.A. others Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2020, BIOSALMA has launched Omega-3 Pure and Natural product, which is fully certified to both MSC and ASC standards. The product is World’s First MSC and ASC Certified Omega-3 Supplements. The launch will help the company widen revenue generation from a market focused product portfolio.

In 2019, Baxter International Inc. launched Olimel N12, which is an olive oil-based parenteral nutrition (PN) triple-chamber bag portfolio. The launch will help the company to increase revenue generation in the Parenteral Nutrition market.

