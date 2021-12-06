BEAUTY COLLECTION IS SELLING A NEW BAR SOAP PRODUCT
Greener and cleaner, Beauty Collection, has found SoapStandle, the solution to bar soap gooMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More of us are switching over to bar soap and shampoo bars because they are better for the environment and simple to use. Artisanal, handmade, organic -- the 2020’s bar soap boom continues to rise and the new bar soap era doesn’t have messy soap dishes or counters.
SoapStandle sinks its “teeth” into bar soap, creating a platform that keeps the soap elevated, allowing the bar soap to shed water and dry, so “goo” never develops, providing a no-slip grip that makes bars last up to 30% longer. Additionally, since liquid soap requires not only plastic containers but more fuel to ship what is essentially 70% water, bar soap is also better for the environment.
“Bars can disintegrate over time and leave behind a gooey texture no one enjoys. SoapStandle is a handy, little solution that solves your bar soap problems,” said Beauty Collection Buyer & Brand Marketing Specialist, Dominique Rush.
Simply press the soap bar down firmly onto SoapStandle’s rounded points to attach it and the soap will last longer—saving you time and money.
“It’s an honor to be discovered by Beauty Collection known for seeking out informed solutions for their customers,” said SoapStandle founder and CEO Jimmy Gould.
SoapStandle will be available at beautycollection.com starting Winter 2022.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about SoapStandle and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at (212) 966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
2129660024
pam@trentandcompany.com