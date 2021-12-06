Submit Release
State Commission of Hearing Aid Specialists to Meet December 7, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 6, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The State Commission of Hearing Aid Specialists will meet Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. in room #2407 of the Columbia Mills Building, 301 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. In an effort to practice social distancing, the proceedings will be open and available to the public only via the Microsoft Teams link:

Microsoft Teams meeting: Join on your computer or mobile app  Click here to join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, then you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here

For more information, contact Charlene Bell at bellc@dhec.sc.gov.

###

