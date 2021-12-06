Ambulatory EHR Market Share, Trend & Size Worth USD 6.66 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Ambulatory EHR Market Trend – Rise in government initiatives for maintaining and improving platforms for patient health records

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambulatory EHR market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Ambulatory EHR industry for the forecast period, 2021-2028, The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Ambulatory EHR industry with a special focus on the affected key segments of the industry.

ambulatory EHR (electronic health record) market is projected to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing need to minimize operating costs in the healthcare sector, the global ambulatory EHR market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Increasing government efforts to introduce EHR systems in healthcare organizations are projected to promote growth of the global ambulatory EHR market in the near future. Moreover, rising government initiatives for maintaining and improving platforms for patient health records are anticipated to boost the global ambulatory EHR market further during the forecast period.

The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants.

The global Ambulatory EHR research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Modernizing Medicine, Inc., CureMD Healthcare Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, MTBC, Inc., Computer Programs, and Systems, Inc.

The global Ambulatory EHR market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Ambulatory EHR market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Ambulatory EHR market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ambulatory EHR market on the basis of deployment, practice size, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Practice Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Solo Practices

Large Practices

Small-medium-sized Practices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

e-Prescribing

Health Analytics

Practice Management

Referral Management

Patient Management

Decision Support

Population Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Independent Centers

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers

Others

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Ambulatory EHR market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

