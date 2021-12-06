Troop F Weekly Report 11-29 to 12-05-21

Incident Type: oas / VIOLATION OF BAIL

Date: 11/28/2021

Town: Woodland

Trooper: Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Woodland when he pulled over a vehicle for a defect. Tr. Desrosier learned that the operator’s driver’s license was under suspension and he was also on bail conditions. Tr. Desrosier issued the man summonses for Operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release. A licensed driver was arranged to drive the vehicle away from the stop.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 11/30/2021

Town: MARS HILL

Trooper: Tr. Kilcollins

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Kilcollins was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Mars Hill when he observed a vehicle with an expired registration 10/2020. Tr. Kilcollins conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and learned that the operator’s license was expired as well as the registration. Tr. Kilcollins issued criminal summonses for the traffic violations. Tr. Kilcollins also learned that the passenger in the vehicle had 8 active arrest warrants. Tr. Kilcollins placed the man under arrest for his warrants. The vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 12/03/2021

Town: MAPLETON

Trooper: Tr. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Kilcollins responded to a suspicious complaint in Mapleton where a man appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in a driveway. Before Tr. Kilcollins arrived on scene the man drove into a potato filed and became stuck. Tr. Kilcollins arrived on scene and made contact with the driver who appeared to be intoxicated. Tr. Kilcollins conducted SFST’s and placed the man under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol. Tr. Kilcollins transported the man to PIPD for an Intoxilyzer test. The man was summonsed for OUI and bailed from PIPD.

Incident Type: parade detail

Date: 12/04/2021

Town: presque isle

Trooper: Tr. Rider

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider assisted in escorting the annual Presque Isle Holiday Light Parade.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 12/05/2021

Town: mars hill

Trooper: Tr. Rider

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was patrolling in the town of Mars Hill when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a defect. Tr. Rider learned that the operator’s license was suspended. Tr. Rider summonsed the man for OAS and arranged for a licensed driver to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 11/29/2021

Town: Caribou

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy pulled over a vehicle on Route 1 in Caribou after observing a traffic infraction. Tr. Roy’s investigation revealed that the driver’s license was currently suspended and that he was out on bail for a prior violation for operating after suspension. Tr. Roy cited the man for Operating After Suspension and Violating Conditions of Release.

Incident Type: WARRANT Arrest

Date: 12/01/2021

Town: Presque Isle

Trooper: Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy arrested a Presque Isle woman after learning that there was a warrant for her arrest for Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs. The woman was arrested without incident and posted bail after her arrest. She was released with conditions once she had posted the bail.

Incident Type: VCR / Criminal Mischief / Refusing to Submit to Arrest

Date: 12/01/2021

Town: Westfield

Trooper: Lt. Harris / Tr. Roy

Brief Synopsis: Lt. Harris, Tr. Levesque, Tr. Roy, and several other Troopers responded to a Westfield residence when a homeowner reported a neighbor appeared to be high on drugs and was acting strangely and had damaged a vehicle in the driveway. Family members at the residence were able to force the man out of the residence. Lt. Harris arrive first on the scene and located the individual attempting to get back into the house. The man was naked and obviously under the influence of drugs. The man refused to comply with commands and Lt. Harris eventually deployed his conducted energy weapon. Once the CEW had been deployed the man was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital and then later transferred to the Aroostook County Jail. The man was charged with multiple violations, including Criminal Mischief, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, and Violation Conditions of Release.

Incident Type: ASSIST OTHER AGENCY

Date: 12/01/2021

Town: mount chase

Trooper: tr. saucier