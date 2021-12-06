Laboratory Informatics Market Value USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing adoption of advanced technologies and process automation in the healthcare sector globally

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- laboratory informatics market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Laboratory informatics market revenue growth is expected to be continued to be driven by factors including rising need for more cost-effective laboratory automation solutions and increasing adoption of laboratory information management systems in bio-banks or bio-repositories. In addition, constantly evolving technological advancements in software solutions for laboratory informatics and rising need to comply with regulatory standards are other major factors expected to boost revenue growth of the global laboratory informatics market during the forecast period.

Laboratory Informatics market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Laboratory Informatics industry for the forecast period, 2021-2028, The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Laboratory Informatics industry with a special focus on the affected key segments of the industry.

The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants. Deep dive into past, present, and future industry trends include in the market intelligence report reveals a lot about the strategic capabilities business owners can leverage to gain a strong foothold in the business world.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Laboratory Informatics market including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The global Laboratory Informatics research report is an investigative study of the market that offers key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, LabLynx, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., and Waters Corporation.

The global Laboratory Informatics market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Laboratory Informatics market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Laboratory Informatics market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory informatics market on the basis of component, deployment, solution, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Web-hosted

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Electronic Lab Notebooks

Laboratory Information Management Systems

Scientific Data Management Systems

Electronic Data Capture

Laboratory Execution Systems

Clinical Data Management Systems

Enterprise Content Management

Chromatography Data Systems

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Contract Research Organizations

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Petrochemical Refineries

Others

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Laboratory Informatics market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Laboratory Informatics Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Laboratory Informatics Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Laboratory Informatics Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Laboratory Informatics Market

