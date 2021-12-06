Radio Frequency Ablation Device Market Development In Future Report 2021 | Boston Scientific, St Jude Medical, Medtronic

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A radiofrequency ablation device is an electrical conduction system that converts electromagnetic energy into heat energy by using a high-frequency alternating current. Radiofrequency ablation is a minimally invasive procedure that uses imaging techniques such as MRI scans, ultrasound, and computed tomography to treat medical diseases such as cancer tumors. Radiofrequency ablation devices employ non-surgical methods to eliminate cancerous cells by eliminating obstructive tissues and nerves. The procedure is inserting a needle through the skin into the tumor to target the aberrant tissues with radio-frequency electrical energy, which causes the tumor to heat up via an active electrode tip. Cerebral tumors, renal denervation for hypertension, gynecology, cosmetology, oncology, cardiac rhythm, and pain management are just a few of the medical domains where radiofrequency ablation technology is used.

Request for Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/703

According to The American Academy of Pain Medicine, 1.5 billion individuals worldwide suffered from chronic pain in 2012, with the overall prevalence increasing in accordance with age. The rising prevalence of chronic pain, cancerous tumors, tachycardia, and arrhythmia in the worldwide population ensures that the global radiofrequency ablation device market will continue to expand gradually. The prevalence of high procedure volumes, which provide non-surgical procedures and quick patient recovery, is a key factor contributing to the increased demand for radiofrequency ablation. The global radiofrequency ablation market is driven by its precision, which targets just specific areas inside the tissue while causing minimal damage to neighboring tissues. Furthermore, increased usage in ambulatory surgical centers due to a lower number of issues post-surgery is expected to drive the global radiofrequency ablation device growth during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation cases is expected to hold the dominant position in the North America radiofrequency ablation device market

Coherent Market Insights' regional segmentation of the radiofrequency ablation device market includes Latin America, North America, Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 2.7-6.1 million individuals in the U.S. suffer from atrial fibrillation, which results in around 750,000 hospitalizations each year, boosting the demand for radiofrequency ablation devices. North America accounted for the largest share in the global radiofrequency ablation device market due to the rising patient awareness, understanding of ablation therapies, sophisticated reimbursement system, and use of innovative technology. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow during the forecast period as a result of government measures to promote healthcare access, the existence of a large number of individuals with unmet medical needs, and higher patient spending capacity.

Buy This Complete Business Report With Flat $2000 Off @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/703

The rise of new product offerings to address multiple applications targeting a single medical condition boosts the demand by the major market players.

Major players operating in the global radiofrequency ablation device market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St Jude Medical, Stryker, and Covidien. Other prominent vendors are MicroPort Scientific, AtriCure, Spacelabs Healthcare, Imricor Medical Systems, and BIOTRONIK. Major players use strategies that include addressing numerous applications, such as pain management and tumor ablation, for curing a single medical disease. For instance, St Jude Medical's portfolio treats arrhythmia using devices such as a denervation system and neuromodulation for chronic pain.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

