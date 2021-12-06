Passive Optical Network Market : Low cost of ownership and high return on investment | Adtran Inc., AT & T Inc., Calix

New Research Study ""Passive optical network Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends, Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The global passive optical network (PON) equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Passive optical network (PON) is a fiber to the enterprise (FTTP), a point-to-multipoint network structure. A passive optical network is eco-friendly solution as compared to conventional networks, due to the usage of unpowered optical splitters. Optical splitters collect and separate optical signals, as they travel in the network. The necessity of the powered equipment is only at the receiving end and it is a source of the signal, unlike the traditional network.

The market research on Passive optical network Market provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, including definitions, classifications, applications, and industrial chain frameworks. It sheds light on the most important market characteristics as well as current industry developments. The study examines key sectors in depth to determine what drives market growth, such as trends and opportunities that may have a negative or positive impact on the market in the long run. It also emphasises the numerous applications and sectors. The study includes data that corresponds to historical milestones and current trends. Each segment has been thoroughly researched, with each major element such as market development potential, Passive optical network market dynamics, market CAGR, and market value considered.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Adtran Inc.

· Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

· Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

· Hitachi Communication Technologies Inc.

· AT & T Inc.

· Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

· Broadcom Corporation Inc.

· Ericsson Inc.

· Calix Inc.

· ECI Telecom Ltd

Drivers & Trends

Advantages such as reliability and safety are expected to propel the global passive optical network (PON) equipment market growth over the forecast period. Unlike conventional network that uses copper, a passive optical network (PON) uses optical fibers, which are made up of dielectric material. As a result of this, no electromagnetic radiations are produced and thus, no information or data can be stolen or lost. As a matter of fact, PON offers higher reliability and security, as compared to that offered by the traditional networks. Furthermore, passive optical networks provide easy installation and maintenance, as compared to the traditional networks which makes its operations much more simplified. The use of PON minimizes the network’s downtime during up-gradation and expansion, using the existing fiber optic cable and only replacing the electronics, rather than changing the entire infrastructure. Besides, PON is a simplified network, as compared to traditional networks.

Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market segmentation :

· By Structure: GPON, EPON

· By Component: OLT, ONT

Regional Classification

The Passive optical network market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Passive optical network market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

Key Takeaways:

The global passive optical network (PON) equipment market was valued at US$ 15.4 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 71.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 22.0% between 2021 and 2028. This is owing to increasing development in the network technologies and the growing need for a faster network is expected to fuel the market growth in 4G carriage services.

Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market: Recent Developments

· In July 2021, Nokia, a Finland based Telecommunication Company and Telecom Armenia launched 25G PON ready network in Armenia.

· In October 2021, Intel, a U.S. based semiconductor company signs 5G optical networks research partnership with CONNECT, is the world leading Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) research centre for Future Networks and Communications at Trinity College Dublin. Through this partnership, companies will focus on making Passive Optical Networks (PONs) that support 5G wireless network cells and edge computing nodes in order to deliver new applications such as high-speed mobile streaming, augmented reality and autonomous driving.

· In February 2021, Nokia, a Finland based telecommunication company and Vodafone announced successful trial of a new Passive Optical Network (PON) technology capable of delivering speeds up to 100 gigabits per second (Gb/s) on a single wavelength 10 times faster than the most advanced networks

