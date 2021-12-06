Global In-Vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Diagnostic Market to Touch A Revenue of USD 2391.64 Million by 2028; Rising Concern for the Increasing Prevalence of Digestive Diseases to Drive Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the In-Vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Diagnostic Market Research Report Are DiaSorin S.p.A., American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. (d/b/a ALPCO Diagnostics), Quidel Corporation, CerTest Biotec, S.L., BUHLMANN Laboratories AG, BioSystems S.A., Inova Diagnostics, Inc. (Werfen), and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), deaths caused due to digestive diseases around the world increased from 726331.36 deaths (1.43% of total deaths) in the year 2000 to 939281 deaths (1.66% of total deaths) in the year 2019. On the other hand, in the statistical report titled “The global, regional, and national burden of inflammatory bowel disease in 195 countries and territories, 1990-2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017”, globally, the total number of IBD cases registered to 6.8 Million in the year 2017. Moreover, the age-standardized prevalence rate in the same year was recorded to 84.3 per 100000 population by growing from 79.5 per 100000 population in the year 1990.

A report on “ Global In-Vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Diagnostic ” has recently been added by Research Nester which focuses on the latest market trends, key factors driving the market growth, and the opportunities that are anticipated to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the key players who are operating in the market and are working towards the expansion of their businesses.

IBD is characterized by a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, and the cure for the disease is unknown to date. Globally, with the rising incidences of IBD, there is a growing need amongst healthcare workers to find a cure or a treatment for the prevention of the disease. Such a factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the global in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market during the forecast period. The market garnered a revenue of USD 1640 Million in the year 2019 and is further projected to reach USD 2391.64 Million by the end of 2028, by growing with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The market is also anticipated to grow on account of the rising awareness of the disease, and for the growing focus of the government to lower the burden of digestive diseases. It has been estimated that digestive diseases result in around 200 Million sick days and around 200000 deaths per year.

The global in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) diagnostic market is segmented by region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America is anticipated to garner the highest market share throughout the forecast period and also attain a market revenue of USD 1067.01 Million by the end of 2028, up from USD 723.24 Million by the end of 2019. The market in the region is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can primarily be attributed to the growing incidences of IBD in the region, as well as the increasing healthcare expenditure in countries, such as the United States. According to the statistics by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, around 1.6 Million Americans are currently known to have IBD. This was an increase by about 200000 since 2011. Moreover, the statistics also stated that each year, in the United States alone, around 70000 new cases of IBD are diagnosed. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure as a share of GDP in the United States increased from 16.21% in the year 2013 to 16.885% in the year 2018. Amongst the countries in the region, the market in the U.S. registered the highest market share in the year 2019, along with revenue of USD 480.53 Million in the same year, and is further projected to touch USD 721.96 Million by the end of 2028.

The market in Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to hold the second-leading share and further garner a market revenue of USD 915.66 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of USD 628.12 Million in 2019. The market in the region is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The market in Europe is segmented by countries into France, Italy, Spain, Germany, UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Out of the market in these countries, the market in Germany is anticipated to hold the second-leading share and also attain a revenue of USD 165.08 Million by the end of 2028. Moreover, the market in the UK is expected to garner a revenue of USD 90.71 Million by the end of 2021. Growing concern for IBD in UK is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth in the country. According to the statistics by the St. Mark’s Hospital Foundation, 1 in every 210 people suffer from IBD in the UK. In addition, it is expected that 30% of ulcerative colitis patients and 70% of Crohn’s sufferers would require surgery at least once during their lifetime.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) diagnostic market is segmented by disease stage into mild, moderate, and severe. Out of these, the severe segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share and also attain a revenue of USD 1225.89 Million by the end of 2028, up from USD 823.27 Million in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. In North America, the segment garnered the largest revenue of USD 364.06 Million in the year 2019, and is expected to reach USD 549.59 Million by the end of 2028 by growing with the highest CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. On the other hand, in Europe, the segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period and also attain the largest market revenue of USD 319.48 Million by the end of 2021.

The global in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) diagnostic market is also segmented by patient demography into pediatric, adults, and geriatric. Out of these, the adults segment registered the largest revenue of USD 1067.98 Million in the year 2019 and is further expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period to touch USD 1592.15 Million by the end of 2028. In Europe, the segment registered the largest revenue of USD 609.58 Million by the end of 2028, up from USD 409.08 Million in 2019, whereas in the Asia Pacific, the segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period and further attain the largest market revenue of USD 115.75 Million in the year 2021.

The global in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) diagnostic market is also segmented on the basis of product, disease type, test type, end user, and by test method.

Global In-Vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Diagnostic Market, Segmentation by Product

Assays/Biomarkers Calprotectin Lactoferrin Bile Acids H. Pylori sa Pancreatic Elastase Others

Analyzers

Global In-Vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Diagnostic Market, Segmentation by Disease Type

Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn’s Disease

Global In-Vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Diagnostic Market, Segmentation by Test Type

Blood Tests Complete Blood Count (CBC) Test Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Test C-Reactive Protein Test Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Test Others

Stool Tests Stool WBC Fecal Calprotectin Test Fecal Occult Blood Test Stool Lactoferrin Test Others

Antibody Tests

Biopsy

Global In-Vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Diagnostic Market, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global In-Vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Diagnostic Market, Segmentation by Test Method

PETIA

ELISA

Rapid

Others

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global in-vitro inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market that are included in our report are DiaSorin S.p.A., American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. (d/b/a ALPCO Diagnostics), Quidel Corporation, CerTest Biotec, S.L., BUHLMANN Laboratories AG, BioSystems S.A., Inova Diagnostics, Inc. (Werfen), and others.

