Global Plasma Pen Market Size & Trends - Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Plasma Pen Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026. The high spending capacity, matured cosmetic industry in developed nations, and increasing awareness about latest non-invasive cosmetic technology is supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the existence of well-established facilities and specialized hospitals in developed countries, as well as optimum infrastructural facilities for consumers, is analyzed to support the market growth.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Plasma Pen Market - Forecast to 2026"





Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, application of plasma pen for hooded eyelids/infected eye area is estimated to grow rapidly

The non-surgical blepharoplasty (non-surgical eyelid lift) segment is expected to hold the largest share as per the type of treatment outlook

The fibro blasting plasma technology segment is expected to hold the lion’s share of the market as per technology outlook

The electric segment is estimated to have the largest share in the market as the electric plasma pen is a unique technology that turns electrical energy into electrostatic energy

Plasma Elite, Louise Walsh International, Plasma Concepts, COMPEX, spol. s r.o., Plaxpot, Leaflife Technology, Guangzhou Linuo Beauty Electronic Technology Co Ltd, HyaPenPro., PELCAS, Avery Rose Beauty, Inc, among others are the key players in the plasma pen market.





Application Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Hooded Eyelids/Infected Eye Area

Loose/Creased Skin

Other Applications



Type of Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Non-Invasive Soft-Surgery Fibro blasting (Skin)

Non-Surgical Blepharoplasty (Non-Surgical Eyelid Lift)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

ARC Technology

Fibroblasting Plasma Technology

Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Rechargeable Battery

Electric

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Plastic Pens

Metal-Based Pens

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





