Submit Release
News Search

There were 358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,567 in the last 365 days.

Global Plasma Pen Market Size & Trends - Forecast to 2026

Plasma Elite, Louise Walsh International, Plasma Concepts, COMPEX, spol. s r.o., Plaxpot, Leaflife Technology, Guangzhou Linuo Beauty Electronic Technology Co Ltd, HyaPenPro., PELCAS, Avery Rose Beauty, Inc, among others are the key players in the plasma pen market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Plasma Pen Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026. The high spending capacity, matured cosmetic industry in developed nations, and increasing awareness about latest non-invasive cosmetic technology is supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the existence of well-established facilities and specialized hospitals in developed countries, as well as optimum infrastructural facilities for consumers, is analyzed to support the market growth.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Plasma Pen Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, application of plasma pen for hooded eyelids/infected eye area is estimated to grow rapidly
  • The non-surgical blepharoplasty (non-surgical eyelid lift) segment is expected to hold the largest share as per the type of treatment outlook
  • The fibro blasting plasma technology segment is expected to hold the lion’s share of the market as per technology outlook
  • The electric segment is estimated to have the largest share in the market as the electric plasma pen is a unique technology that turns electrical energy into electrostatic energy
  • Plasma Elite, Louise Walsh International, Plasma Concepts, COMPEX, spol. s r.o., Plaxpot, Leaflife Technology, Guangzhou Linuo Beauty Electronic Technology Co Ltd, HyaPenPro., PELCAS, Avery Rose Beauty, Inc, among others are the key players in the plasma pen market.

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/plasma-pen-market-3607


Application Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Hooded Eyelids/Infected Eye Area
  • Loose/Creased Skin
  • Other Applications

Type of Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Non-Invasive Soft-Surgery Fibro blasting (Skin)
  • Non-Surgical Blepharoplasty (Non-Surgical Eyelid Lift)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • ARC Technology
  • Fibroblasting Plasma Technology

Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Rechargeable Battery
  • Electric

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Plastic Pens
  • Metal-Based Pens

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Plasma Pen Market Size & Trends - Forecast to 2026

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.