Coal Tar Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Coal Tar Market Size – USD 14.38 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trend – High demand for aluminum from countries in APAC

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coal tar market size is expected to reach USD 18.64 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the coal tar market is driven significantly by need for coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting processes.

The research study puts forward an exhaustive assessment of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economic landscape. The outbreak has devastated the current business scenario, which has led to a further negative impact on manufacturers and buyers involved in this industry. The report discusses the major impact of the outbreak on the present market scenario. Therefore, the report is intended to offer essential details about growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and lucrative opportunities available in the global market to all the vendors and companies participating in the industry.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/548

In February 2020, Epsilon Carbon announced plans to expand its coal tar distillation project and after it received environmental clearance along with other necessary clearance regarding the expansion.

Key Companies Operating in the Coal Tar Market are:

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Rain Carbon Inc., Industrial Química del Nalón S.A, DEZA, a. s., Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A., Koppers Inc., Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd., Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., and Tar Alliance AM.

The market for the Coal Tar industry is segmented on the basis of the types, applications, end-user industries, technology, and key regions, among others. The segmentation and sub-segmentation offer a better understanding of the key features of the Coal Tar industry.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)

Low Temperature Coal Tar

Medium Temperature Coal Tar

High Temperature Coal Tar

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021-2028)

Coal Tar Pitch

Carbon Black Oil

Specialty Oils

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)

Aluminum Industry

Roofing

Tire Industry

Paint Industry

Wood Preservation

Others

Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)

Online

Offline

Regional Bifurcation includes:

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/548

Key questions addressed in the report:

· Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?

· What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?

· What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Coal Tar market over the projected period?

What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Coal Tar market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Coal Tar Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Coal Tar Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. High demand for aluminum in automotive industry



4.2.2.2. Medicinal properties of Coal Tar



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Environmental pollutions



4.2.3.2. Fluctuation in the coal prices



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Read More…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/coal-tar-market

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market

Chromatography Resins Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chromatography-resins-market

3D Printing Metal Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-metal-market

Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market

Bioplastics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market