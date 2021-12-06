Specialty Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Development Strategy, Revenue By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Specialty Fertilizers Market Size–USD 36.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth–at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends–Increasing demand for controlled release fertilizers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global specialty fertilizers market size is expected to reach USD 58.98 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for more effective fertilizers to maximize agricultural productivity and crop quality and yield, and to minimize environmental degradation and impact. Rising needs to minimize the use of chemical fertilizers as these cause accumulation of toxic chemicals, damage soil fertility, adversely affect crop productivity and quality, and deplete organic carbon content has been resulting in rising demand for specialty fertilizers.

COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Specialty Fertilizers market and key segments is considered as a key contributor while formulating the market report. The report covers the present and future impact of the pandemic and offers a revenue estimation and a futuristic outlook of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report presents an extensive analysis of the emerging trends of the market and dynamic changes in the demand and supply chains.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/719

Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are deployed in the report to offer better understanding of the key companies that are operating in the Specialty Fertilizers market. Key companies in the Specialty Fertilizers market include: Nutrien, LTD., Yara International ASA, ICL Group Ltd., K+S AG, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), The Mosaic Company, EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nufarm, and OCI Nitrogen.

Market Segmentation:

The report also offers insights into the key factors that are contributing to the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment. It also covers revenue share, revenue growth, and CAGR for each segment.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Micronutrient Fertilizers

Slow Release Fertilizers

Controlled Release Fertilizers

Customized Fertilizers

Water-soluble Fertilizers

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pulses and Oilseeds

Grains and Cereals

Commercial Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis is a comprehensive study of the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges faced by the competitors in each region. The key geographical regions covered in the report are: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the key regions with respect to their key countries to present a clear understanding of the market growth, market share, production and consumption ratio, consumer demand, investment opportunities, and presence of key market players in the region.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/719

Focal Points of the Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Specialty Fertilizers market segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

Executive Summary: In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length.

Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

Competitive Landscape: The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Specialty Fertilizers industry.

Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Specialty Fertilizers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Specialty Fertilizers Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing need for productivity enhancement



4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of precision farming



4.2.2.3. Rising need for efficient fertilizers



4.2.2.4. Favorable government policies



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High price of specialty fertilizers



4.2.3.2. Growing trend for organic fertilizer



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Read More…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/specialty-fertilizers-market

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market

Chromatography Resins Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chromatography-resins-market

3D Printing Metal Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-metal-market

Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market

Bioplastics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market