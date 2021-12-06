Automotive Seat Belt Industry Analysis 2021, Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast to 2028

New Research Study ""Automotive Seat Belt Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends, Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The global automotive seat belt market is estimated to be valued at US$ 12,300.1million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

A seat belt is safety equipment that safeguards drivers and passengers from collision and sudden stop. A seatbelt applies an opposing force, in order to the driver and passengers to prevent them from falling out or making contact with interior of the car. Moreover, seatbelts are deemed as primary restraint systems (PRS) due to their vital role in occupant safety. Seat belts have been made mandatory for drivers and passengers in the car in many countries, in order to avoid impact of collisions.

The market research on Automotive Seat Belt Market provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, including definitions, classifications, applications, and industrial chain frameworks. It sheds light on the most important market characteristics as well as current industry developments. The study examines key sectors in depth to determine what drives market growth, such as trends and opportunities that may have a negative or positive impact on the market in the long run. It also emphasises the numerous applications and sectors. The study includes data that corresponds to historical milestones and current trends. Each segment has been thoroughly researched, with each major element such as market development potential, Automotive Seat Belt market dynamics, market CAGR, and market value considered.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

· Autoliv Inc.

· Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

· ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

· Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

· Takata Corporation

· Key Safety Systems Inc.

· Robert Bosch GMBH

· Denso Corporation

· Continental AG.

Drivers & Trends

Rising production of vehicles combined with increased demand for passenger vehicles is expected to accelerate growth of the global automotive seat belt market during the forecast period. Vehicle production has increased significantly in the recent past across the globe. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), total vehicle production in 2017 worldwide was 97,302,534 units. As a result of this, the demand for innovative seat belt technologies is expected to increase significantly in the near future.

Regional Classification

The Automotive Seat Belt market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Key Takeaways:

· The global automotive seat belt market was valued at US$ 11,968.7 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 18,220.10 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 2% between 2021 and 2028. This is owing to stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety.

· The Passenger Cars segment was valued US$ 7,121.38 Mn in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, owing to increasing production of passenger cars.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Market: Recent Developments

· In January 2021, Delhi Police announced that, car passengers in back seat must wear seat belts.

· In September 2019, Hyundai Mobis developed a new safety technology for protecting passengers through interworking with the autonomous driving sensor. This new development combined two separate ECU(electronic control unit)s for airbags and electronic seatbelts into a single unit. It also receives real-time data from advanced radar sensors enabling enhanced protection of passengers upon different driving situations.

· In September 2021, Hyundai Mobis India launched a wide range of Hyundai i20 N Line accessories which include seat belt cover and other accessories.

· Major companies in the market are focused on mergers and acquisitions, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in April 2018, Key Safety Systems Inc. acquired Takata Corp, a manufacturer of air-bag maker for US$ 1.6 billion.

· Key players in the market are involved in capacity expansion, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2019, Continental AG inaugurated a new assembly to manufacture airbag control units (ACUs) at its Central Electronics Plant in Bangalore, India.

