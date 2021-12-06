Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAs) Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global optically clear adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 3,218.7 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving steady market revenue growth include rising demand for touchscreen display devices and optical devices among consumers. Optically clear adhesives are preferred adhesives for bonding touch panels, display screens, and in various other applications involving bonding of lens in microscopes, cameras, and prisms.

Optically clear adhesives market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period, attributed to rising demand for consumer electronic products, increasing penetration of smartphones, and rising sales of electric vehicles in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Additionally, presence of leading market players such as Nitto Denko Corporation in the region is causative of robust market revenue growth.

Competitive Scenario

The coverage of the competitive landscape covers insights on all the prominent players of the industry, along with a comprehensive analysis of the company profiles and strategic plans adopted by them. This is done with the aim to offer the readers a clear understanding of the competition in the Optically Clear Adhesives market and formulate lucrative investment plans. The section also covers the complete study of the prices, gross profit margins, revenue estimation, product portfolio, and production and manufacturing capacity. The report also covers business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Are:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont, the 3M Company, LINTEC Corporation, Norland Products Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Dymax Corporation, and Scapa Group PLC.

Global Optically Clear Adhesives Market Segmentation:

The market is broadly categorized on the basis of product types offered in the market, region, broad application spectrum, and the leading manufacturers/companies.

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Silicone

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Smartphones

Tablets

Signage

Monitors

Automotive Display Screens

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Energy

Aerospace

Others

Regional Segmentation:

The latest Optically Clear Adhesives market report highlights the ongoing market demands and trends, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The report entails an insightful analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Optically Clear Adhesives market. It further mentions the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Optically Clear Adhesives market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regions viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global Optically Clear Adhesives market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

