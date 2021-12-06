File Integrating Monitoring (FIM) Market is Expected to Reach USD 2,245.5 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

File Integrating Monitoring (FIM) Market – USD 789.4 Million in 2020, CAGR of 13.80%, Market trends – Increase in demand for cloud-based solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing threats to data security and rising need to control organization data and identify human error are driving the market for file integrity monitoring.

The global File Integrating Monitoring (FIM) market is forecast to reach USD 2,245.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. File integrity monitoring is a technology that detects and monitors the changes in the files that indicate a cyber-attack. It involves examination of files to see when and if they change, how they change, and what can be done to restore those files if these modifications are unauthorized.

Companies can leverage the control to supervise static files for suspicious modifications such as adjustments to their IP stack and email client configuration. As such, FIM is useful for detecting malware as well as achieving compliance with regulations like the PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard).

A rising trend of the market is the growth in cloud-based solutions, which enables businesses to investigate endpoints and identify system file and also process vulnerable gaps at strategic intervals.

Key participants include AlienVault, Trustwave, SolarWinds, McAfee, LogRhythm, Cimcor, Netwrix, ManageEngine, Qualys, and Trend Micro, among others.

The integrity of an organization's IT assets is expected to compromise by malicious threats and applications, and companies are deploying file integrity monitoring solutions to protect organizations' files, critical data, log organizations, and IT infrastructure, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The agent-based installation will grow at a higher CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. The key advantage of agent-based installation for FIM is that it is able to monitor file changes in real-time. As agent is installed on the monitored host, the OS activity can be monitored and file changes can be observed and monitored.

• Data loss prevention and file integrity monitoring technologies often go together in the healthcare sector. Technical solutions such as privilege freezers allow the least possible access and helps to ensure only the appropriate people are allowed access to the system or networks.

• The cloud-deployment mode is growing at a higher CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Cloud-based FIM benefits organizations with increased scalability, 24/7 services, speed and improved management capabilities.

• Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The rising need for security in growing industries and an increase in the need for the protection of high-value targets in organization and regulatory compliances are propelling the demand for the market in the region.

• Tripwire is a cybersecurity solution that protects against cyberattacks with the industry’s foundational security controls. It protects from cyber-attack while maintaining compliance with healthcare regulations and use automation to detect changes and to remediate those that take a configuration out of policy.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global File Integrating Monitoring (FIM) market on the basis of component, installation mode, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Software

• Services

Installation Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Agent-based

• Agentless

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Small and Medium enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• BFSI

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Education

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

