Synthetic Rubber Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Size, Share, and Demand Report 2021- 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Synthetic Rubber Market Size – USD 18.40 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synthetic rubber market size is expected to reach USD 24.90 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 3.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global synthetic rubber market growth can be attributed to increasing cost of natural rubber and various benefits provided by synthetic rubber over natural rubber. Synthetic rubber possesses better durability and extended service life as compared to natural rubber due to greater endurance to degradation and damage caused by chemicals and improved resistance to low and high temperatures, UV radiation, ozone, and weathering.

The research study puts forward an exhaustive assessment of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economic landscape. The outbreak has devastated the current business scenario, which has led to a further negative impact on manufacturers and buyers involved in this industry. The report discusses the major impact of the outbreak on the present market scenario. Therefore, the report is intended to offer essential details about growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and lucrative opportunities available in the global market to all the vendors and companies participating in the industry.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/799

Key Companies Operating in the Synthetic Rubber Market are:

DuPont, SABIC, SIBUR International, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and JSR Corporation.

The market for the Synthetic Rubber industry is segmented on the basis of the types, applications, end-user industries, technology, and key regions, among others. The segmentation and sub-segmentation offer a better understanding of the key features of the Synthetic Rubber industry.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Styrene Block Copolymer

Polybutadiene Rubber

Butyl Rubber

Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive Tire

Automotive Non-Tire

Industrial Goods

Footwear

Textile

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Bifurcation includes:

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/799

Key questions addressed in the report:

· Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?

· What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?

· What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Synthetic Rubber market over the projected period?

What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Synthetic Rubber market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Synthetic Rubber Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Synthetic Rubber Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for automotive



4.2.2.2. Increasing use of synthetic rubber in footwear



4.2.2.3. Growing demand for rubber seals in consumer goods



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes



4.2.3.2. Limitations associated with synthetic rubber



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Read More…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-rubber-market

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market

Chromatography Resins Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chromatography-resins-market

3D Printing Metal Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-metal-market

Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market

Bioplastics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market