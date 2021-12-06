Mario Blandini Joins iXsystems as Vice President of Marketing
Veteran Marketing Leader Takes on New Role as TrueNAS Open Storage Deployments Across SMBs and the Enterprise Accelerate
I am thrilled to join the iXsystems team and look forward to bringing new ideas and proven strategies as the organization moves into 2022”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems, a global leader in Open Storage Solutions, today announced the appointment of Mario Blandini as vice president of marketing for the company. Blandini, who previously held senior marketing positions with DZSi (Nasdaq: DZSI), DDN, SwiftStack (acquired by Nvidia), Drobo, and Brocade. Blandini will support the accelerating adoption of TrueNAS storage as the company expands deployments in SMB and enterprise IT environments.
— Mario Blandini, VP of Marketing, iXsystems
“The TrueNAS Open Storage suite is an advanced platform deployed across thousands of enterprises globally. With this innovative brand of Open Source storage, customers have a higher value option that offers greater flexibility to meet evolving IT infrastructure requirements, such as those in container-based environments, while protecting traditional storage investments,” noted Mr. Blandini. “I am thrilled to join the iXsystems team and look forward to bringing new ideas and proven strategies as the organization moves into 2022.”
Mario Blandini joins iXsystems with a wealth of experience in the storage and networking spaces. Formative years working hands-on in IT anchor his expertise, which has grown with the pace of innovation from mainframes to cloud. As automation, SaaS tools, and data science have made the marketing craft more of an IT discipline than a creative art, Blandini has created for global companies and startups, acclaimed assets, high-conversion campaigns, and groundbreaking initiatives that have engaged and supported customers in solving their most pressing IT challenges.
Prior to iXsystems, Blandini was head of product marketing for DZSi, where he helped a new executive team scale its success as the company moved to the next stage of growth. Before that, he was CMO for Tintri, the intelligent storage infrastructure provider, where he rebuilt the organization’s marketing systems and team from three acquired companies (Tintri, Nexenta, and Tegile), and created a new messaging platform as well as go-to-market infrastructure in support of the new company brand. He was also the vice president of marketing for SwiftStack for five years where he drove marketing initiatives for the Open Source intelligent data platform provider, until the company’s acquisition by NVIDIA. He also held senior marketing roles at other leading companies, including Drobo, Brocade, Rhapsody Networks, and SANrise.
“Mario’s exceptional experience and proven track record in building brands in the storage and networking arenas make him a natural fit for this position on the iX team,” said Brett Davis, Executive Vice President for iXsystems. "Driven by the technology advancements and proven success of open storage projects among Enterprises, iX is ready to empower true data freedom for IT organizations who have remained on classic storage. Mario will evolve our marketing initiatives as part of our continued pursuit of scaling a world-class organization that propels partners and customers.”
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS, and TrueNAS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in high availability storage and servers powered by Open Source solutions. With over one million deployments and backed by the legendary ZFS file system, TrueNAS offers the stability and reliability required for Backup, Multimedia, Cloud Hosting, Virtualization, Hyper-converged Infrastructure, and much more. Since the founding of iXsystems in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on the company’s enterprise servers, TrueNAS Open Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics.
