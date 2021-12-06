Micro Data Center Market Evolving Trends and Opportunities in COVID-19 pandemic

Allied Market Research - Logo

The industry growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of compact, portable, modularized data centers for efficient data storage and IT infrastructure.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the emergence of 5G technologies and installation of self-contained & modular facilities by telecom operators is a major factor driving the micro data center market. However, lack of awareness is hindering the micro data center market growth.

Portability & Modularity of micro data center and their flexible design allow for in time deployment over traditional IT facilities, which is an opportunistic factor for the micro data center market. Increasing technological advancements and innovations for developing cost-effective & energy-efficient data center solutions are predicted to drive the micro data center market growth in the forecasted years.

Telecommunication companies require scalable and low latency solutions to improve network connectivity in customers. The surge in use of 5G technologies, the operators are highly concerned toward the internet bandwidth quality and networking connectivity. Telecom operators heavily investing to improve network infrastructure which is compatible with 5G connectivity.

The adoption of cutting edge computing solutions allow business to provide network connectivity close to the users with lesser latency issues, driving the demand for micro data center market in the forecasted years.

Highlights of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global micro data center industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global micro data center market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global micro data center market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global micro data center market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

