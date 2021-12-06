Green Hydrogen Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Growth Rate, Regions and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Green Hydrogen Market Size – USD 897.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – High demand from Europe

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green hydrogen market size is expected to reach USD 2,565.7 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Rising demand for green hydrogen in the transport industry and increasing concerns about carbon emission are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Green Hydrogen market and key segments is considered as a key contributor while formulating the market report. The report covers the present and future impact of the pandemic and offers a revenue estimation and a futuristic outlook of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report presents an extensive analysis of the emerging trends of the market and dynamic changes in the demand and supply chains.

Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are deployed in the report to offer better understanding of the key companies that are operating in the Green Hydrogen market. Key companies in the Green Hydrogen market include: AIR LIQUIDE, Engie, Siemens, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Ballard Power Systems, Plug Power Inc., SGH2 Energy Global LLC, Cummins Inc., Linde, and Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

The report also offers insights into the key factors that are contributing to the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment. It also covers revenue share, revenue growth, and CAGR for each segment.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Alkaline Electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis

Renewable Resources (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Solar Resources

Water Resources

Wind Resources

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Power generation

Transport

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Medical

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Grid injection

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis is a comprehensive study of the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges faced by the competitors in each region. The key geographical regions covered in the report are: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the key regions with respect to their key countries to present a clear understanding of the market growth, market share, production and consumption ratio, consumer demand, investment opportunities, and presence of key market players in the region.

Focal Points of the Global Green Hydrogen Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Green Hydrogen market segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

Executive Summary: In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length.

Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

Competitive Landscape: The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Green Hydrogen industry.

Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Green Hydrogen Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Chemical Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing concern towards carbon emissions



4.2.2.2. Expansion of green hydrogen production technologies



4.2.2.3. Increasing demand from Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) and power industry



4.2.2.4. Favorable government policies



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of transportation infrastructure



4.2.3.2. High production and storage cost of hydrogen



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. ETOP Analysis



4.5. Regulatory Framework



4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Read More…!

