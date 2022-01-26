JournalOwl’s Kailey Lentsch Authors a Journal Challenge to Encourage Confession
Christians can find peace through confession. Journaling can be their first step towards cultivating a stronger relationship with God.
The real power of JournalOwl is the removal of stigma associated with problems that we all face.”FORT MYERS, FL, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JournalOwl®, the world’s first AI-powered journaling engine, has announced the addition of a comprehensive 21-day bible journal challenge to help Christians re-ignite their obedience to God through confession. Kailey Lentsch, JournalOwl’s Chief Editor of Biblical Approaches to Journaling, says that “Confession is an important part of a Christian’s life, but it is often something avoided. Our sin can create feelings of shame, guilt, and fear that make us want to hide instead of seeking forgiveness and repentance.” Kailey designed this 21-day journaling challenge by giving the participant scripture to read and a short journal prompt to respond to daily. The confession journal is designed to help Christians around the world grow closer to God. “I pray that over the next 21 days you would grow closer to God and become more comfortable confessing sin so that you would be able to make it a regular habit in your life,” says Lentsch when asked why she created this challenge.
For the first day of the journal challenge, Christians are asked a point-blank question: “What is sin?” The challenge participant is also provided with a short explanation video on the biblical definition of sin and then asks the participant:
“Are there any areas in your life where you continue to struggle with the same sin over and over (e.g., anger, gossip, envy, etc.)? What temptations do you face on a regular basis that are difficult for you to turn away from?”
The participant is then provided a block of time to answer this question fully through expressive writing. The answer is 100% private and fully encrypted with bank-level security. JournalOwl ‘gamifies’ the responses by adding up the word count and encouraging readers to ‘dive deep’ into their lives by fully exploring each of the questions. The platform awards both quality and quantity with an evolving leader board that provides participants with a view of others around the world currently participating in the challenge, or that have finished the challenge previously.
Christians can privately message, group chat, or video chat 1:1 (for free) with other like-minded people to gain the necessary community support in overcoming some of these deeper-rooted problems. “The real power of JournalOwl is the removal of stigma associated with problems that we all face,” says Matt Angerer, Founder of JournalOwl. “Unlike social media outlets that encourage you to only show the best side of yourself to the world, we are on a mission to help you improve by providing you the mechanisms to dive deeper into the complex emotional and psychological impediments you face in life,” adds Angerer. “We’re changing the world one journal entry at a time, where people truly help other people.” concludes Angerer.
JournalOwl is completely free to diary keepers, writing enthusiasts, and those seeking online therapy. With a growing library of free journaling challenges, the platform ‘guides’ the novice writer through the process of creating a daily writing habit by answering thought-provoking questions supplemented with an educational video on the topic from thought leaders around the world.
About JournalOwl
JournalOwl® is a refreshingly simple journaling and online therapy outlet for everyday people seeking a more positive perspective on life. Our online diary is the first step for many people in their mental health journey. Integrated with JournalOwl TouchPoints, a schedule-free online video therapy module, counselors & health coaches are equipped with all the tools necessary to keep communication private & confidential. Launched during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, our singular goal is to help people maintain a healthy perspective on life with everyday writing and coaching.
