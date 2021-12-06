Non-invasive Blood Pressure Monitors Market Overall Study Report 2021 | GE healthcare, SOMNOmedics, Eccosur SA

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, INDIA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A blood pressure monitor is a medical device used to record the pressure of blood, which is then measured by the use of a mercury or aneroid monitor that monitors the pressure of arterial blood. Today, there are dozens of brands of blood pressure monitors from many different manufacturers, with some using automatic settings and some having more manual settings. While some people prefer to be kept up to date with regular blood pressure monitoring, many people consider it necessary to have this type of medical tool because their doctor often cannot check it for them, either by taking the patient's blood pressure at another time, such as when they are in the emergency room, or because the tool can give an inaccurate reading. This is why you want to make sure that your blood pressure monitor is reliable and that the device you purchase is dependable.

Recent Developments:

Major players in the global non-invasive blood pressure monitors market are focused on launching wearable devices to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2021, Samsung Electronics announced to launch the Samsung Health Monitor app across 31 new countries including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.

Market Drivers:

High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel growth of the global non-invasive blood pressure monitors market over the forecast period. For instance, according to American Heart Association’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018, around 92.1 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from some form of CVD or the after-effects of stroke.

Market Opportunities:

R&D of new approaches is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global non-invasive blood pressure monitors market. For instance, in July 2021, Movano Inc., a health technology company, received approval from the Institutional Review Board to conduct blood pressure studies on up to 200 participants in the Movano Clinical Lab, Recently, Movano used its non-invasive, iPhone-sized prototype device to collect pulse pressure waveform data.

Market Trends:

North America is expected to witness significant growth in global the non-invasive blood pressure monitors market, owing to increasing geriatric population in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach 77 million by 2035.

Global Non-invasive Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global the non-invasive blood pressure monitors market include, American Diagnostic Corporation, Eccosur SA, GE Healthcare, Huntleigh Technology Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mortara Instrument, SOMNOmedics, Schiller Americans Inc., and Welch Allyn.

Global Non-invasive Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global the non-invasive blood pressure monitors market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2017, Deltex Medical was granted patent for combined blood flow and blood pressure monitor.

