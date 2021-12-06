Fluoropolymer Films Market Growth, Size to Reach USD 2.22 Billion in 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing use of fluoropolymers in manufacturing of drug containers is a factor driving fluoropolymer films market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fluoropolymer films market size is expected to reach USD 2.22 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Some of the key factors driving fluoropolymer films market revenue growth include increasing use of fluoropolymer in the manufacturing of drug containers, and increasing demand for fluoropolymer films in the manufacture of semiconductors. Fluoropolymer is a type of polymer made from fluorine and carbon. Fluoropolymer films have properties such as chemical resistance, excellent dielectric properties, UV and weather resistance, optical properties, low coefficient of friction, and moisture absorption.

Some commonly used fluoropolymer films are Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films, Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) films, Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) films, Perfluoroalkoxy Polymer (PFA) films, Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) films, and others. Polytetrafluoroethylene films are made of semi-crystalline synthetic fluoropolymer. It has chemical resistance property and is stable at high temperatures. Polytetrafluoroethylene segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing application of polytetrafluoroethylene in manufacturing of electronics and electrical cables due to its various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, toughness, and non-flammable nature.

Companies profiled in the global market report include The Chemours Company, Saint-Gobain, 3M Company, Nitto Denko, Daikin, Honeywell International, DUNMORE, Guarniflon, AGC Chemicals, and Textiles Coated International.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In May 2020, AGC Inc. and Daikin Industries Ltd. jointly formed a new organization, Performance Fluoropolymer Partnership (PFP). The aim of PFP is to promote the responsible production, management, and use of fluropolymers, in a way that protects the environment and public health.

Electrical & electronics segment accounted for majority revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing application of fluoropolymer films in manufacturing semiconductors, batteries, solar glazing and others is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a relatively faster revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing population, rising disposable income, increasing number of construction projects, and development of automotive sector.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global fluoropolymer films market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Films

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Films

Perfluoroalkoxy Polymer (PFA) Films

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Films

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Automotive & Aerospace

Consumer Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

