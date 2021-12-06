How To Express Your Love on That Special Day in February

Dec 6, 2021

By: Dan Ratner, Senior Director, Member Services, FMI

No, we’re not talking about Valentine’s Day. February is when we celebrate Supermarket Employee Day on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 (2.22.22). Here are some action items for preparing to express our love and appreciation for those supermarket heroes within your company and communities on their special day.

Proclaim the Day

Here ye! Here ye!

Begin the process of having your state or local government develop a formal proclamation of Supermarket Employee Day to celebrate these essential members of the community. Approach your government leaders now so they can officially recognize these heroes among us.

Tip: Use the sample proclamation in the Supermarket Employee Day Toolkit to save some time.

Plan the Celebration

Bring an internal team together to brainstorm and plan how your company can best celebrate your frontline employees. Use the Supermarket Employee Day Toolkit and scroll to the bottom of the webpage to find templates and resources that you can include in your activities leading up to the big day.

Tip: Read about what others did for the inaugural Supermarket Employee Day celebrations earlier this year.

Gather the Resources

The Supermarket Employee Day online store has banners, shirts, buttons, hats, and other branded items to help build awareness within the stores among staff and customers.

Tip: Be sure to order early to ensure your items arrive in time for the big day.

Get the Word Out

Check out the logos, images, and infographics available on the Supermarket Employee Day website. Communicate to your communities through social media, rewards apps, broadcast email messages, flyers in bags, etc. Reach out to groups within your community like school parent teacher organizations, scout troops, chambers of commerce, civic groups, and homeowners associations to ask them to join in the celebrations of these essential members of their communities.

Tip: Prepare a handout or a webpage to explain how the local community can support your Supermarket Employee Day plans to provide some direction for their activities.

Take time now to act on the steps detailed above to ensure the people at the heart of your company are filled with love on that special February day…the 22nd.