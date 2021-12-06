Hospital-acquired Disease Testing Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Luminex Corporation, Life Technologies.

Hospital-acquired Disease Testing

Hospital-acquired infections are infections whose development is favored by a hospital environment.

Hospital-acquired infections are infections whose development is favored by a hospital environment. These may be acquired through the ingestion of an infected person or through contact with an infected object. These infections can also be spread through the blood, semen, vaginal fluids, or breast milk of an infected person.

A hospital-acquired infection is most commonly caused by medical malpractice, misdiagnosis, or trauma. Medical malpractice is a breach of medical practice as being wrongful and causing serious injury or death to a patient. In hospital-acquired infection due to medical malpractice, hospital staff should have properly recognized the condition prior to starting treatment.

Recent Developments:

Major players operating in the global hospital-acquired disease testing market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.’s cobas vivoDx MRSA, a diagnostic test designed to detect the Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteria.

The global hospital-acquired disease testing market is expected to be valued at US$ 925.4 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.0% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Global Hospital-acquired Disease Testing Market: Drivers

High prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is expected to propel growth of the global hospital-acquired disease testing market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘The prevalence of healthcare associated infections among adult inpatients at nineteen large Australian acute-care public hospitals: a point prevalence survey’, published in BMC Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control in July 2019, the prevalence of patients with a HAI was 9.9%. Hospital prevalence rates ranged from 5.7% to 17.0%.

Moreover, high prevalence of blood stream infections is also expected to aid in growth of the market. Furthermore, around 250,000 cases of blood stream infections are reported annually in the U.S., according to the statistics published by the International Society for Infectious Diseases in March 2018. Among these, around 80,000 are catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI) which occur in intensive care units.

Global Hospital-acquired Disease Testing Market: Opportunities

High prevalence of central line associated bloodstream infection and catheter-related bloodstream infection is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global hospital-acquired disease testing market. For instance, around 30,000 CLABSI cases are reported every year in the U.S., according to data published during the National Healthcare Safety Network Bloodstream Infection Surveillance in March 2018.

Market Trends:

High prevalence of intra-abdominal infections is expected to propel growth of the global hospital-acquired disease testing market over the forecast period. For instance, according to an observational epidemiological study of intra-abdominal infections published in December 2019, in NEJM Journal Watch, of the 2621 critically ill adults with intra-abdominal infections at 309 international centers between January and December 2016, 32% were community-acquired, while 68% were hospital-acquired.

Global Hospital-acquired Disease Testing Market: Restraints

In developed economies, there has been a decline in the incidence of nosocomial infections due to the availability of advanced hospital-acquired disease tests. This in turn is expected to limit growth of global hospital-acquired disease testing market.

Global Hospital-acquired Disease Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global hospital-acquired disease testing market include, Biomérieux, Cepheid, Cantel Medical Corporation, Diatherix Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Life Technologies, Luminex Corporation, Meridian Biosciences Inc., Nordion Inc., amd Qiagen GmbH.

