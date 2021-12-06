Carbon Dioxide Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 10% CAGR through 2031
The global carbon dioxide (CO2) market is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of over 8% from 2021 to 2031.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon dioxide (CO2) market is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of over 8% from 2021 to 2031. The F&B industry is the largest end user of carbon dioxide, with a market share of over 40% globally.
Carbon dioxide is fundamentally a greenhouse gas, which is crucial for the Earth’s ecosystem and can be recovered from flue gases, as a by-product from the manufacture of hydrogen for ammonia synthesis, from limekilns, and many other sources. Over the past half-decade, the market has been steadily growing owing to increasing demand from metal manufacturing & fabrication, food & packaging, oil & gas, and related industries.
The Demand analysis of Carbon Dioxide Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Carbon Dioxide Market across the globe.
Key Market Segments Covered in Report
By Production
Combustion
Biological
By Delivery
Centralized
Pipelines
Trucks
Cylinders
Onsite
By End Use
Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication
Food & Beverages
Pulp & Paper
Oil & Gas
Healthcare
Chemicals
Other Industrial
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific Except China
China
Middle East & Africa
The Market survey of Carbon Dioxide offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Carbon Dioxide, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Carbon Dioxide Market across the globe.
What are the upcoming trends in the carbon dioxide market?
According to data from the gas world, some new claims have been made for cosmetic surgical techniques that use CO2 instead of Botox and skin fillers. These procedures are known as carboxytherapy, and they include everything from improving skin texture to opening pores to destroying fat cells, all of which are accomplished by injecting CO2 into the skin by a trained professional. Liquid carbon dioxide and dry ice are used as agents for the removal of unwanted skin, thereby aiding growth of the liquid carbon dioxide (liquid CO2) market as well. Also, carbon dioxide lasers are used in applications such as wound closing, destruction of abnormal tissues occurring in oral cavities, and related applications.
High abundance and myriad benefits of carbon dioxide above other industrial gases is contributing towards its increased adoption in various end-use applications across the world.
