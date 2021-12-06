World Bulletproof Glass Market Share Estimated to Reach Over USD 12 Billion by 2026: Study by Facts & Factors

[180+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Bulletproof Glass Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 6 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 12 Billion by 2026, at 13% annual CAGR during 2020-2026. The market player’s profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Saint-Gobain, PPG Industries Inc, AGC Inc, Schott AG, Taiwan Glass Ind Corp, Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd, Armortex, Total Security Solutions (TSS), Apogee Enterprises Inc And Others.

How Big is Bulletproof Glass Market? Report Overview & Coverage:

Bulletproof glass is a strong and optically transparent glass that is designed to resist penetration by any kind of projectiles such as shells and bullets. Bulletproof glasses are made up of several layers of thermoplastics and laminated glasses that form bulletproof glass and provide a different level of protection. These glasses handle the pressure very easily created by the bullet on the surface of the glass. Bulletproof glass is used in high-security buildings and structures like Jewelry stores, Military bases, International embassies, and vehicles of VIPs. The thickness of these bulletproof glasses varies from 19mm to 89mm.

Industry Major Market Players

Saint-Gobain

PPG Industries Inc

AGC Inc

Schott AG

Taiwan Glass Ind Corp

Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd

Armortex

Total Security Solutions (TSS)

Apogee Enterprises Inc

Binswanger Glass

Protective Structures

Centigon Security Group (A subsidiary of Carat Duchatelet Holdings)

Armassglass

Stec Armour Glass (M) SDN BHD

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Bulletproof Glass Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Bulletproof Glass Market?

What are the top companies operative in Bulletproof Glass Market?

What segments are covered in Bulletproof Glass Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of Bulletproof Glass Market?

Market Growth Factors

The rising concerns among the governments of various nations regarding the safety and security of the public and the institutions with the rising use of bulletproof glasses in the construction industry have significantly contributed to the growth of the bulletproof glass market. But decline in the defense budgets from major countries across the globe act as restraints in the growth of the bulletproof glass market. Nevertheless, the growing investment in the research and development for making the bulletproof glass transparent, more effective, and efficient provides huge opportunities in the growth of the market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 6 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 12 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 13% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Saint-Gobain, PPG Industries Inc, AGC Inc, Schott AG, Taiwan Glass Ind Corp, Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd, Armortex, Total Security Solutions (TSS), Apogee Enterprises Inc and Others Segments Covered By Type, By Security Level, By Vehicle Type, By End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

As per the type analysis, the bulletproof glass market is fragmented into Polycarbonate, Acrylic, Ballistic Insulated Glass, Glass-Clad Polycarbonate, Traditional Laminated Glass, and Others. The acrylic segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its easy availability and it is used as the most common raw material in manufacturing any type of glass. As per the security level analysis, the bulletproof glass market is divided into Standard Security Level and VIP Security Level. The VIP security level is expected to dominate the market as VIP treatment is given to the top officials of any country like the top politicians, businessmen, celebrities, and bureaucrats. As per the Vehicle type analysis, the bulletproof glass market is divided into Luxury, SUVs, sedans, trucks, and Others. Luxury cars are mostly preferred by the VIPs owing to their purchasing power and being a top and renowned person in that specific country or region. As per the End User analysis, building and construction are expected to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the rapid growth in the construction industry and the growing demand for safety and security against various kinds of lethal attacks like thefts, robberies, or even terrorist attacks. Several governments have introduced several regulations with a view of providing maximum security and safety to their institutions and citizens.

Regional Dominance:

As per the regional analysis, the region of North America is expected to dominate the market as it is the leading bulletproof glass manufacturer in the world. Similarly, the huge spending in the defense sector by the government and the need against the rising number of armed robberies in North America is triggering the demand for bulletproof glasses. However, there is a significant growth in the demand for bulletproof glasses from the Asia Pacific owing to the growing infrastructure development and thriving economies of the region.

Browse the full “Bulletproof Glass Market By Type (Acrylic, Traditional Laminated Glass, Polycarbonate, Glass-Clad Polycarbonate, Ballistic Insulated Glass, Others) By Security Level (Standard Security Level, VIP Security Level) By Vehicle Type (Luxury, SUV, Sedan, Truck, Others) and By End User (Building & Construction, Banking & Finance, Automotive, Military, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/bulletproof-glass-market-by-type-acrylic-traditional-laminated-953

This report segments the Bulletproof Glass market as follows:

Global Bulletproof Glass Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Acrylic

Traditional Laminated Glass

Polycarbonate

Glass-Clad Polycarbonate

Ballistic Insulated Glass

Others

Global Bulletproof Glass Market: By Security Level Segmentation Analysis

Standard Security Level

VIP Security Level

Global Bulletproof Glass Market: By Vehicle Type Segmentation Analysis

Luxury

SUV

Sedan

Truck

Others

Global Bulletproof Glass Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Building & Construction

Banking & Finance

Automotive

Military

Others

