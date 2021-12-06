Medical Holography Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | EchoPixel, Inc., zSpace, Inc., Mach7 Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Medical Holography

Overview

Holography is a type of technology that utilizes laser light to record 3D image of any object, which can be reproduced in the absence of the object later on. This technology is essentially based on the principle of ‘light interference’, which refers to feature of superimposition of two different light waves to form a resultant light wave with lower or higher amplitude. Holography finds applications in creation of moving 3D virtual image of an object. In the medical sector, it is used to covert information of human into digital format by using 3D imaging analysis. Furthermore, medical holography enables medical professionals to visualize and analyze stress on different human organs including liver, lungs, heart, etc. during surgical procedure. It can also be used in medical training, tumor localization, measurement of complex 3D structure of human body, remote therapy, diagnosis of human diseases, and planning of surgical procedures. Moreover, it is used in various applications such as urology, otology, pathology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and medical research.

Global Medical Holography Market: Dynamics

Increasing applications of holography in clinical use is expected to drive growth of the global medical holography market during the forecast period.

According a news article published in Imaging Technology News, on March 21, 2017, it was noticed that various leading clinical sites adopted EchoPixel’s True3D, a 3D medical imaging software powered by HP for use in pediatric surgery. In 2017, clinical sites such as Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Miami and Sick Kids Hospital, Toronto adopted True3D by EchoPixel. Moreover, in 2017, Cook Children’s Medical Center, Texas adopted True3D to establish technologically advanced diagnosis and pre-planning of complex heart surgeries. This 3D technology helps surgeons to interact closely with life-size 3D virtual images of human anatomy during real time cardiac procedures.

The global medical holography market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing emphasis on gaining product approvals from regulatory organizations. For instance, in December 2019, Augmedics, a U.S.-based company, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510k clearance for the use of its product xvision spine system (XVS). XVS is a minimally invasive 3D imaging headset used in spinal surgery.

Global Medical Holography Market: Restraints

However, high cost associated with constructing of hologram and lack of skilled personnel to use medical holography is expected to restrain growth of the global medical holography market during the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published by the Indian Journal of Radiology and Imaging in July 2020, capturing 3D images using holography technology needs highly skilled healthcare professionals. However, there is a dearth of skilled clinicians with adequate knowledge of recent developments in holography, which is limiting the adoption of holography in the medical sector. Furthermore, different hardware and software products used in 3D medical imaging are expensive as compared to conventional 2D imaging techniques. Besides, image capturing using holography is a time consuming process.

Global Medical Holography Market: Regional Insights

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global medical holography market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. This is owing to growing technological developments in the medical sector across the region. For instance, in June 2020, Augmedics launched its xvision Spine System, a personalized headset with 3D medical imaging software that provides virtual 3D navigation in real time surgery was used for first ever augmented spine surgery by surgeons at Johns Hopkins University. This software technology helps in achieving precision during screw placements in spine and also reduces the total time taken for spinal surgery.

Moreover, increasing launch of new products and rising product approvals is expected to boost the regional market growth in the near future. For instance, in September 2020, SentiAR, Inc., a U.S.-based medical technology manufacturer received the U.S. FDA approval for its revolutionary CommandEP system, which is a holographic guidance system used to assist cardiologists during invasive heart surgeries.

Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth in the global medical holography market during the forecast period, owing to increasing launch of products in the region. For instance, in April 2019, RealView Imaging, an Israel-based medical technology manufacturer launched Holoscope-I, which is the world’s first holographic system to provide full color, accurate, high resolution 3D in-air holograms.

Global Medical Holography Market: Competitive landscape

Key players operating in the global medical holography market include EchoPixel, Inc., zSpace, Inc., Mach7 Technologies Pte. Ltd., Zebra Imaging, RealView Imaging Ltd., Nanolive SA, Augmedics, Eon Reality, Holografika Kft., Ovizio Imaging Systems, Holoxica Ltd., and Lyncée Tec.

