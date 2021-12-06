Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Outlook, Size to Reach USD 178.27 Billion in 2028

Reports And Data

Rising concerns about adverse effects of pesticides, and increasing agricultural activities globally are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market size is expected to reach USD 178.27 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Revenue growth of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market can be attributed to increasing awareness of different diseases caused by harmful insects, rising concerns about adverse effects of pesticides, and increasing preference for organic farming. Integrated pest management approach involves integrating various methods depending on information collected from the site about pest population density and type. This approach is extensively used in various sectors such as industrial, agricultural, residential, commercial, and others.

Biological, chemical, mechanical and physical, and cultural approaches are used for managing and controlling pests. Biological approach controls pests such as mites, insects, plant diseases, nematodes, and weeds using natural enemies. Implementation of integrated pest management solutions reduces risks to human health and animals, and prevents insects from damaging crops and infrastructures. Invertebrates segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising concerns regarding harmful effects of various diseases caused by invertebrates such as ants, flies, caterpillars, and cockroaches.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In December 2020, Syngenta launched Spiropidion, its new insect control technology. It provides farmers with a significant tool in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs, in line with the company’s aim to create sustainable and innovative products. It also protects crops from sucking pests such as scales, whiteflies, and aphids that destroy high-value fruits and vegetables.

Agricultural segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing need to control & prevent insects from damaging crops control and prevent insects from damaging crops and rising demand for agricultural products are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a relatively faster revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising awareness of the harmful effects of insects and increasing agricultural activities in countries in the region.

Companies profiled in the global market report include BASF SE, Shin-Etsu Chemicals, Advanced Integrated Pest Management, IPM Pest Control, Suterra LLC, MB Integrated Pest Control, Bayer CropScience LP, Ecolab Inc., IPM Technologies Pty Ltd, and Integrated Pest Management Solution.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented Integrated Pest Management (IPM) market based on pest type, control method, application, and region:

Pest Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Invertebrates

Weeds

Vertebrates

Pathogens

Control Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Biological

Chemical

Mechanical and Physical

Cultural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Industrial

Agricultural

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

