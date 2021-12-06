Oral Biologics Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited.

Oral Biologics

Biologics are drugs made from complex molecules manufactured using living microorganisms, plants, or animal cells.

Recent Developments:

Major players operating in the global oral biologics market are focused on adopting collaboration and partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2021, Amgen Inc. partnered with Entera Bio Ltd., an Israel-based company, for R&D of oral biologics.

Global Oral Biologics Market: Drivers

High prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel growth of the global oral biologics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, “Global and regional diabetes prevalence estimates for 2019 and projections for 2030 and 2045: Results from the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas, 9th edition”, published in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, in September 2019, 463 million people are expected to suffer from diabetes in 2019 worldwide and the number is expected to reach 578 million by 2030 and 700 million by 2045.

Moreover, R&D of new drugs is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, Oramed Pharmaceuticals enrolled the first patient in a clinical trial to assess the efficacy of its oral insulin capsule, ORMD-0801, in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Global Oral Biologics Market: Opportunities

R&D of new drugs is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global oral biologics market. For instance, in February 2019, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology reported developing a drug capsule with the potential to deliver an oral insulin named SOMA capsule. The advancement eliminates the need for administering insulin via injections.

Market Trends:

Major players operating in the global oral biologics market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2017, Biocon, an Indian biopharmaceutical company, partnered with JDRF to test Tregopil, an oral insulin on people with type 1 diabetes.

Key Takeaways

The Global Oral Biologics Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,437.4 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Global Oral Biologics Market: Restraints

Various challenges in the R&D of biologics is expected to limit growth of the global oral biologics market. For instance, in 2016, long-standing difficulties associated with R&D led Novo Nordisk to halt its oral insulin development program. Moreover, in 2016, an article published by PMGroup Worldwide Ltd. stated that the production of oral biologics poses a challenge, as large molecule drugs such as proteins and peptides have low bioavailability (around 0-2%) when administered orally.

Global Oral Biologics Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global oral biologics market include, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Biocon Limited, Chiasma, Inc., Entera Bio Ltd., Enteris BioPharma, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Rani Therapeutics.

Global Oral Biologics Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global oral biologics market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2020, Entera Bio Ltd. announced that the U.S. Food Drug and Administration had revived the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for EB613, orally delivered human parathyroid hormone (1-34) or PTH, for the treatment of osteoporosis patients.

On the basis of drug class, the global oral biologics market is segmented into:

• Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonist

• Hormone

• Recombinant Enzyme

• Guanylate Cyclase-C Agonist

• Somatostatin Analogue

• Others

On the basis of disease indication, the global oral biologics market is segmented into:

• Diabetes

• Hyperoxaluria

• Acromegaly

• Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) & Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC)

• Others

o Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

o Hypoparathyroidism

o Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global oral biologics market is segmented into:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

On the basis of region, the global oral biologics market is segmented into:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

