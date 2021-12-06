Face Shield Market Demand, Size to Reach USD 4,878.7 Million in 2028
Growing demand for face shields from various industries and increasing number of airborne infections are key factors driving market revenue growth.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Face Shield Market is expected to reach USD 4,878.7 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is supported by increasing use of face shields in various settings to offer protection against virus infection and/spread, chemical splashes, contact with synthetic substances, and other potential risks and hazards. Two main types of face shields are full face shields and half face shields. These products are produced from polycarbonate and cellulose acetate. Face shields are widely used in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, and transportation.
Furthermore, emergence of advanced technologies will enhance face shield market growth during the forecast period. Face shield manufacturers are using 3D printing machines for manufacturing processes. 3D printing uses computer implemented designs to make 3-dimensional objects with the help of a layering technique, also known as additive manufacturing. Adidas, for instance, joined hands with Carbon in April 2020 to develop protective equipment for providing relief amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration resulted in the creation of 3D-printed face shields. In addition, following the COVID-19 pandemic, governments in various countries increased funding across the healthcare sector to enable better safety measures are deployed.
Some of the key players profiled in the report include:
3M, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Cardinal Health, Honeywell International Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Dymax Group, Sanax Protective Products, Prestige Ameritech, Paulson Manufacturing Corp, Hua Hygieia Industry Co., Ltd., and Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
By end-use, manufacturing segment contributed largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing requirement of face shields in manufacturing facilities to ensure safety of personnel is a factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Face shields can be used to protect workers from chemical splashes, heat and toxic fumes and gasses emitted during welding processes, and other potential industrial hazards that can occur during manufacture or processing of various products.
Demand for face shields is increasing at a rapid pace owing to ongoing technological advancements and launch of new designs in the market. Also, rapid expansion of healthcare and manufacturing industries in North America and rising number of COVID-19 cases are expected to support demand for face shields.
Face shield market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Steady developments in healthcare infrastructure, increasing initiatives by governments in developing countries to reduce workplace hazards, and increasing number of COVID-19 cases are some factors attributable to rapid growth of the market in this region.
The global materials & chemicals industry has gained major momentum over recent years, owing to many favorable factors. Major factors contributing to industry revenue growth include rise in global populace and rapid surge in demand for essential consumer goods including soaps,detergents, personal care & hygiene products, cosmetics, and other consumer products. Other factors driving industry revenue growth are extensive use of raw materials & chemicals in various industries including buildings & construction, agriculture, food & beverage, power & energy, pulp & paper, textile, automotive, and consumer goods industries, rising environmental awareness among consumers worldwide, growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials and chemicals, and rising demand for organic, high-performance chemicals.
Type Outlook
Full Face Shield
Half Face Shield
End Use Outlook
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Transportation
Construction
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
