Smart Pills Market to Generate $650 Million by 2025 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Smart Pills Industry

The surge in demand toward more efficient as well as non-invasive diagnostic procedures supplement the need for smart pills across the globe.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart pills market was valued at $257 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 650 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2025. The capsule endoscopy segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Smart pills are capsule-sized ingestible medical devices that consist of micro-sensors, micro-cameras, patches, and trackers. Smart pills by making use of these micro-sensors and cameras help in more appropriate and non-invasive disease diagnostics. Smart pills, being non-invasive can be a potent alternative approach against invasive procedures such as gastrointestinal endoscopy/colonoscopy. The product has its wide application in drug delivery and real-time patient monitoring. It is an innovative approach to gather images from areas of the gastrointestinal tract, such as colon, where traditional endoscopies are unable to reach. Once swallowed, sensors provide information about various health parameters of the patient and the effectiveness of the medication treatment, which facilitate in taking informed healthcare decisions and optimized therapies.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1138

Moreover, a significant rise in geriatric population, rise in chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and others, drive the smart pills market growth. In addition, increased R&D investments by manufacturers in developing smart pills boosts the market growth. However, stringent governmental regulations regarding the vigorous use of these devices and high cost associated with the ingestible sensors is anticipated to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, surge in technological advances in bioelectronics, and availability of microprocessors are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the future.

The capsule endoscopy segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in use of capsule endoscopes for diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders and surge in preferences for non-invasive procedures. In addition, the capsule endoscopy segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to the increase in healthcare investments by the government, surge in R&D expenditure for the development of smart pills, and technological advancements regarding diagnostic procedures. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increase in healthcare facilities, surge in disposable income, and rise in awareness towards non-invasive diagnostic procedures.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1138

The Major Key Players Are:

Proteus Digital Health, HQ, Inc., CapsoVision, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporations, IntroMedic Co., Ltd, RF Co., Ltd, JINSHAN Science & Technology, Check Cap, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The Other Key Players Are:

GE Healthcare, NOVARTIS AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Bio-Images Drug Delivery (BDD) Limited, Quotient Clinical Ltd., Innovative Devices LLC, and PENTAX Medical.

Key Findings of the Smart Pills Market Study:

• The small intestine segment, by target area dominated the smart pills market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

• The colon disease segment, by disease indication, is expected to register highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2018-2025.

• U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global smart pills market in 2017 accounting for more than half of the market in North America.

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the smart pills market in 2017 and is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry

Medical Radiation Detection Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Bone Replacement Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.