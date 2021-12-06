Multiplexed Diagnostic Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher

Multiplexed Diagnostic

Multiplexed point-of-care testing (xPOCT), which is simultaneous on-site detection of different analytes from a single specimen.

• Blood gas and electrolytes analysis

• Blood glucose testing

• Drugs of abuse screening

• Fecal occult blood analysis

• Food pathogens screening

• Hemoglobin diagnostics

• Infectious disease testing

• Pregnancy testing

• Rapid cardiac markers diagnostics

• Rapid coagulation testing

• Urine strips testing

Recent Developments:

Major players in the global multiplexed diagnostic market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2020, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. received the CE mark for Logix Smart Coronavirus COVID-19 Test, an in vitro diagnostic test, which operates using the real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) process along with enhanced multiplexing for identifying the coronavirus, from the European Community.

Among regions, Africa is expected to witness significant growth in the global multiplexed diagnostic market, owing to high prevalence of Ebola in the region. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), total 3,444 confirmed cases of the Ebola infection were reported on February 25, 2020, in the North Kivu province.

Global Multiplexed Diagnostic Market: Drivers

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global multiplexed diagnostic market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, QIAGEN N.V. launched QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing system developed for the qualitative detection and identification of multiple respiratory bacterial and viral pathogens in the U.S. The system was launched along a comprehensive respiratory panel, which can detect over 20 pathogens.

Emergence of Covid-19 is also expected to aid in growth of the multiplexed diagnostic market. Globally, as of 6:35pm CEST, 24 September 2021, there have been 230,418,451 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,724,876 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 22 September 2021, a total of 5,874,934,542 vaccine doses have been administered.

Global Multiplexed Diagnostic Market: Opportunities

High prevalence of Ebola is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global multiplexed diagnostic market. For instance, in 2018, the Democratic Republic of the Congo Ministry of Health (DRC MoH) declared Ebola outbreak in the North Kivu province of Congo.

Market Trends:

Major players in the global multiplexed diagnostic market are focused on approval and launch of new products. For instance, in July 2021, Quidel Corporation, a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, received the CE Mark for its innovative Savanna multiplex molecular analyzer and Savanna RVP4 Assay (Respiratory Viral Panel-4).

Global Multiplexed Diagnostic Market: Key Takeaways

The global multiplexed diagnostic market is expected to be valued at US$ 10,126.6 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Global Multiplexed Diagnostic Market: Restraints

There is shortage of experienced and trained healthcare professionals in some emerging economies when it comes to handling advanced multiplexed diagnostic equipment, which in turn is expected to limit growth of the market.

Global Multiplexed Diagnostic Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global multiplexed diagnostic sector are involved in strategic alliance, regulatory approvals, and acquisitions & joint venture arrangements with other industries. Major players operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent technologies, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumine Inc., Luminex Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher, Inc.

Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global multiplexed diagnostic market is segmented into:

• Reagents & Consumables

• Instruments

On the basis of application, the global multiplexed diagnostic market is segmented into:

• Disease Diagnostics

• Molecular Diagnostics

• Drug Development

On the basis of end user, the global multiplexed diagnostic market is segmented into:

• Hospitals

• Clinical Laboratories

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Others

On the basis of region, the global multiplexed diagnostic market is segmented into:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

