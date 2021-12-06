Permanent Magnet Market Size to Reach USD 66.65 Billion in 2028 With A CAGR Of 9.7%

Reports And Data

Growing use of permanent magnet in development of medical imaging devices is one of the major factors driving global permanent magnet market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global permanent magnet market size is expected to reach USD 66.65 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Some of the key factors driving permanent magnet market revenue growth include ongoing technological developments, increasing demand for consumer electronics, and growing use of permanent magnet in development of medical imaging devices. Permanent magnet offers various properties such as large magnetic moments, low permeability, and it cannot be demagnetized using an external magnetic field.

There are various types of permanent magnets such as neodymium iron boron magnets, ferrite magnets, samarium cobalt magnets, alnico magnets, and others. Neodymium iron boron magnets or NdFeB are made of rare earth materials such as neodymium, iron, and boron. These offer high magnetic properties and have low corrosion resistance. Surface treatment or coating is required to make it eligible for industrial application. Neodymium iron boron magnets segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing preference for neodymium iron boron magnets in electronics and automobile industries.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

In May 2020, Nidec Leroy-Somer launched a new range of connected motors, Dyneo+. It is equipped with a permanent magnet-assisted motor that combines performance of synchronous permanent magnet technology and easy set-up of induction motors.

Consumer electronics segment accounted for the majority revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing demand for consumer electronics, and rising investment in the development of advanced electronics are the major factors boosting revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a relatively faster revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising focus on development of advanced automobiles and growing use of permanent magnets in industrial sectors.

Major companies in the market report include Hitachi Metals, Ltd., TDK Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Electron Energy Corporation, Adams Magnetic Products Co., Inc., Bunting Magnetics Co., Tengam Engineering, Inc., Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Inc., Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd., and Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co., Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global permanent magnet market based on type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets

Ferrite Magnets

Samarium Cobalt Magnets

Alnico Magnets

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumer Electronics

Medical Technology

General Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Environment & Energy

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

