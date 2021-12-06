Electronic Access Control System Market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 10.4% till 2028 | CMI

Electronic Access Control System Market

global electronic access control systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 40,354.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period (2021-2028)

The electronic access control (EAC) system includes electromechanical hardware devices that are used to limit access to any private premise. These systems are adopted in numerous sectors including government enterprises, commercial space, and residential buildings. Since the biometric system has been incorporated with EAC, it offers accurate identification and authentication services. The global electronic access control systems market focuses on four regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Electronic Access Control Systems Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Electronic Access Control Systems Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Electronic Access Control Systems Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Toshiba Corporation

· Digital Lumens Inc.

· GE Lighting Solutions

· Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.3

· Osram Licht AG

· Cooper Industries plc

· Cree Inc.

· Dialight plc.

Drivers & Trends

Increasing population in urban areas has led to increased demand for high-end security. Government and private sectors worldwide are investing significantly in better infrastructure facilities. Moreover, the construction of roads, educational institutes, healthcare centers, etc. has led to increased demand for adequate security, in order to prevent the entry of individuals into premises. For infrastructure development, the U.K government’s public sector investment is expected to rise by USD 4.9 billion to about USD 77.7 billion in 2013-14 over 2012-13. It is further expected to increase to about USD 83.0 billion in 2014-15. Hence, these factors are expected to boost the global electronic access control systems market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Classification

The Electronic Access Control Systems market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Electronic Access Control Systems market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

Key Takeaways:

· The global electronic access control systems market was valued at US$ 35,429.3 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 108,266.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2021 and 2028.

· The Authentication segment was valued US$ 29,855.5 Mn in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period.

Global Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Recent Developments

· In November 2017, Johnson Controls introduced CEM Systems AC2000 v8.0 Feature Pack 1. It is a security management system offers a range of new software features, enhancements and system integrations that increase the performance, simplicity and scope of the AC2000 access control system.

· In February 2020, dormakaba and everis collaborated to develop solutions that will enable the travelers to access security checkpoints at airports using · their own biometric facial recognition profile, without using any ID or boarding pass.

· In February 2020, ASSA ABLOY acquired Biosite (UK), one of the leading providers of biometric access control solutions for the construction industry in the UK. This acquisition is likely to enhance the company’s portfolio of biometric access control products.



