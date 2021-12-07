Katahide Has Been Ranked the Best Service Provider in the Industry

Investors and other market representatives have appreciated the company's results.

OSAKA, KANSAI, JAPAN, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katahide, a professional asset management firm with investment management skills across all major areas of the global capital markets, which is constantly improving its existing platforms and value-creation expertise via innovation, is pleased to announce that in a current independent study, it was ranked first among asset management firms operating in Tokyo, Japan.

In a survey conducted by Osaka Market Analytics, top institutional investment professionals from more than 100 funds shared their ideas and opinions. In addition, the study provides a unique and impartial assessment of the asset management industry as part of a larger picture of Japan’s investment management environment.

Katahide was rated first in up to twenty separate categories and first in the most important Relationship Strength index, which essentially combines and measures the most significant elements and traits respondents evaluate in their asset consulting, indicating a high market recommendation.

The survey results, according to Enomoto Fusao, Managing Director and Head of Research at Katahide, show both the company’s confluence of interests with its clients and its focus on developing a personalized service model complemented by a leading technology platform. “We are pleased to have achieved such a great result, and the findings are even more motivating because these are the insights and perspectives of experts who manage investment portfolios for their various members,” Enomoto Fusao added.

“We have been adamant in our focus to deliver an evolving set of services and tools to match investors’ changing needs and to assure our interests are aligned with our customers’ interests, and those of the people they are ultimately investing for. Our service model, strategy and commitment to independent advice means we can concentrate simply on delivering our best investment ideas to customers, and the highest quality of advice”, said Mizutani Aito, Senior Vice President of Katahide.

About Katahide

Katahide offers institutional and individual clients a wide range of financial services and products. Our industry knowledge and business approach enable us to provide high-quality investment management and build long-term partnerships. We handle complete portfolio management by providing a variety of personalized solutions, such as volatile market portfolio management, dynamic hedging techniques, and other risk, profit, and benchmark-based alternatives. In addition, we create a variety of active, quantitative and index equity strategies, as well as fixed income investments along with other solutions that support investment returns. Private individuals, public and private sector funds, financial institutions, and major institutional investors are among our clientele.