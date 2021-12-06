Global Heparin Market to Touch a Revenue of USD 7938.6 Million by 2030; Rising Incidences of CVDs to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Heparin Market Research Report Are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Aspen Holdings, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mylan N.V., Sanofi, LEO Pharma A/S, B.Braun Melsungen AG, and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2019, around 17.9 Million people, which represented 32% of all global deaths, died from cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, according to the statistics by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the year 2018, it has been recorded that 1 in every 6 deaths in the U.S. from CVDs was due to stroke. Besides this, the statistics also stated that more than 795000 people in the U.S. have a stroke every year, out of which, about 610000 of these are new or first strokes. Furthermore, in the other statistics by the CDC, around 60000-100000 Americans have been estimated to die of venous thromboembolism.

Research Nester has recently released a report on “ Global Heparin Market ” which is studied for the forecast period 2021-2030, and includes the key market dynamics that are associated with the growth of the market. The report also covers a detailed analysis of the different growth parameters by the use of advanced statistical tools and focuses on the key players that are operating in the market.

The incidences of cardiovascular diseases, especially stroke, have increased massively over the past few years. One of the major causes of stroke is due to blood clots. Diseases such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), which causes blood clots, are often underdiagnosed, and the cases of both these diseases are growing at a rapid pace. According to the statistics by the American Heart Association, in the year 2016, there were around 370000 PE and 857000 DVT events in the United States. Backed by the rising incidences of these diseases, there is a growing demand for anticoagulants, such as heparin, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the global heparin market during the forecast period. The market garnered a revenue of USD 5340 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 7938.6 Million by the end of 2030 by growing with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3402

The global heparin market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Out of the market in these regions, the market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share and further grow with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Besides this, in the year 2020, the market in the region garnered a revenue of USD 2188.2 Million, and this is further projected to touch USD 3270.7 Million by the end of 2030. The market in North America is segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Out of these, the market in the United States is expected to garner the largest market revenue of USD 1682.4 Million by the end of 2021. Alternatively, the market in Canada is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The heparin market in the Asia Pacific is projected to hold the second-leading market share by the end of 2030 and also attain revenue of USD 1802.1 Million in the same year. The market in the region is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, in the year 2020, the market in the region garnered a revenue of USD 1122.8 Million. On the basis of country, the market in the Asia Pacific is segmented into China, India, Russia, Australia, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Out of these, the market in China is anticipated to hold the highest market share and further grow with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. In the year 2020, the market in China garnered a revenue of USD 415.1 Million, and it is further expected to reach USD 672.2 Million by the end of 2030., The market in India, on the other hand, is expected to hold the second-leading share, and further touch USD 286.5 Million by the end of 2030. The market in India is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of Heparin Market Report 2021

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global heparin market is segmented by product into unfractionated heparin (UFH), low molecular weight heparin (LMWH), and ultra-low molecular weight heparin (ULMWH). Out of these segments, the low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period and further garner a market revenue of USD 5154.8 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 3493.5 Million in 2020. The ultra-low molecular weight heparin (ULMWH) segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In North America, the LMWH segment is projected to garner the largest market revenue of USD 2129.2 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 1439.1 Million in 2020, whereas in the Asia Pacific, the segment is projected to touch USD 1173.1 Million by 2030, up from a revenue of USD 738.4 Million in 2020.

Buy this report and get instant access@ https://www.researchnester.com/payment/rep-id-3402

The global heparin market is also segmented by application into clinical trials, medical devices, and venous thromboembolism. Out of these segments, the venous thromboembolism segment is anticipated to garner the highest market revenue of USD 7032.3 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the segment held a revenue of USD 4761.8 Million. Alternatively, the clinical trials segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In Europe, the venous thromboembolism segment registered a market revenue of USD 1096.6 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch USD 1580.9 Million by the end of 2030. Alternatively, in the Asia Pacific, the segment is projected to touch USD 1600.2 Million by 2030, up from USD 1002.0 Million in 2020.

The global heparin market is also segmented by route of administration.

Global Heparin Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration

Intravenous Injection

Subcutaneous Injection

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global heparin market that are included in our report are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Aspen Holdings, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mylan N.V., Sanofi, LEO Pharma A/S, B.Braun Melsungen AG, and others.

Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Necrotizing Ulcerative Gingivitis (NUG) Treatment Market Segmentation by Treatment {Medication (Antiseptic Ointments, Antibiotics, and Others), and Surgery (Gingival Grafting, and Others)}; by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Homecare, Pharmacies, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Chlamydia Treatment Market Segmentation by Test Type (Culture Tests, Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test, Serology Tests, and Others); by Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Others); and by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Lidocaine Market Segmentation by Formulation (Injections, Creams, Ointments, Patches, Gels, Aerosol Liquids, and Others); and by Application (Dentistry, Cardiac Arrhythmia, Epilepsy, Cosmetics, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Capsaicin Market Segmentation by Product Type (95% Purity, and Others); by Application (Food, Medicine, Cosmetics, Pesticides, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Chikungunya Treatment Market Segmentation by Strain Type (Aedes Aegypti, and Aedes Albopictus); by Drug Class (Analgesics, Antipyretics, Vaccines, and Others); by Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral); and by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919