Wound Care Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 |  Acelity L.P., Inc., 3M Company

Wound care or wound healing refers to a living organism’s replacement of deteriorated or damaged tissues by newly produced tissue.

Wound care or wound healing refers to a living organism's replacement of deteriorated or damaged tissues by newly produced tissue. Wound care involves different stages of wound management including diagnosis of wound type, factors affecting wound healing, and adequate treatments for wound management. Over the years, traditional methods of wound management are being replaced with advanced wound measure products, owing to efficiency of the latter.

Increasing product launches in wound care management is expected to drive growth of the global wound care market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon and DePuy Synthes (a subsidiary company of J&J) launched customized wound closure kits designed for orthopedic surgery in the U.S. The newly-launched kits include Ethicon's Stratafix knotless tissue control devices and the Dermabond Prineo skin closure system.

The global wound care market size was valued at US$ 17,790 million in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2019–2026).

Market Drivers

Technological developments and rising product launches is expected to propel the global wound care market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, Binghamton University and State University of New York researchers developed skin-inspired electronics to conform to the skin, allowing for long-term, high-performance, real-time wound monitoring in users.

Furthermore, in February 2019, Axio Biosolutions, an India-based MedTech company, launched MaxioCel, a next generation wound care dressing made of chitosan in New Delhi, India. The product is expected to provide comfort and faster healing to patients suffering from chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, cavity wounds, skin abrasions, donor sites, and post-operative surgical wounds.

Market Restraints

Frequent product recalls due to product failure, packaging problems, and component inconsistency are expected to hinder the global wound care market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initiated product recall of Hyalomatrix products from Anika Therapeutics, Inc., due to its susceptibility to degradation as a result of decomposition of PVC in the packaging material during sterilization, which resulted in degradation of the film. Over the long-term, it is possible that product integrity may be compromised. The product was terminated on May 10, 2019.

Regional Insights

The global wound care market is fragmented into six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global wound care market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing product launches by market players. For instance, in April 2017, ConvaTec Group Plc. Company launched its Foam Lite ConvaTec dressing in the U.S. for the management of acute and chronic wounds. Moreover, in December 2018, Acelity LP, launched its V.A.C.RX4 Therapy System for multiple traumatic wounds in the U.S.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate, owing to increasing cases of chronic wounds across the region. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2015, the incidence of diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) ranged from 4% to 10% among hospitalized patients in China.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global wound care market are Acelity L.P., Inc., 3M Company, Baxter International, Inc., Coloplast A/S, Integra Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Group PLC, and Organogenesis Inc.

