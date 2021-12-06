Synthetic Zeolite Market To Reach Around US$ 2,387.3 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 4.4%

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synthetic zeolite is derived from chitin and collected from the shells of aquatic organisms such as lobsters, shrimps, and crabs. Because it limits fat absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, synthetic zeolite is commonly utilised in dietary supplements. Because of its biodegradability and biocompatibility, it is also used in a variety of healthcare applications. Because of its anticoagulant qualities, it is utilised in hemostatic dressing to treat wounds.

Key companies covered as a part of this study Zeolyst International Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Fujian Risheng Chemical Co., Ltd., W.R. Grace & Company, Anten Chemical Co., Ltd., Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Huiying Chemical Industry (Quanzhou) Co., Ltd.

Opportunities in the Market

The expansion of the oil and gas industry, together with rising catalyst use, is expected to create attractive market prospects. Growing investment in the construction sector to produce high-performance construction materials, which is one of the potential materials to be used in the manufacture of asphalt concrete mix, is expected to fuel product demand even more. As a result, the market is expected to develop as more high-performance construction materials are used to speed up construction.

Market Trends:

One of the current trends is to increase research and development projects for establishing a new synthetic zeolite production technology. For example, in May 2020, Minerals explorer Metalsearch (MSE) announced a collaboration with the University of Queensland (UQ) to continue synthetic zeolit research and development. Metalsearch will have the option to purchase the intellectual property rights to the University of Queensland's zeolite production method under the terms of the agreement (UQ).

Global Synthetic Zeolite Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 has increased the demand for personal hygiene products such as soaps, sanitizers and detergents owing to rising spread of coronavirus. Hence, expected to upsurge the demand for synthetic zeolite market till the end of 2021.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global synthetic zeolite market and provides market size (US$ Million & Kilo Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2020-2027), considering 2019 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

This study also provides impact analysis of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on global synthetic zeolite market.