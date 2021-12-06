Industrial Microbiology Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories

Industrial Microbiology Market

Industrial microbiology is actually a branch of biology that applies biological sciences to make industrial products in large quantities, cell cultures.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Industrial Microbiology Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.

Industrial microbiology is actually a branch of biology that applies biological sciences to make industrial products in large quantities, usually using highly automated microbial cell cultures. There are many ways to manipulate an organism in order to improve maximum product yields with minimal additional effort. This branch of biology actually deals more with controlling the environment and working with various systems than dealing purely with microorganisms. Many bacteria and other types of organisms grow best in specific environments. Understanding how these various systems work and what they can do will allow microbiologists to design better systems to work in any type of situation.

Recent Developments:

Major players operating in the global industrial microbiology market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Nabriva Therapeutics’ Xenleta, an antibiotic, for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Major players operating in the global industrial microbiology market are also focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, CARBIOS, a provider of bio-industrial solutions, partnered with Novozymes, a biological solutions company, for the development of Carbios’ proprietary PET-degrading enzymes at both a demonstration level and an industrial scale.

North America held dominant position in the global industrial microbiology market in 2018, accounting for 27.4% share in terms of value, followed by Europe.

Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global industrial microbiology market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2019, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. launched an updated EndoScan-V software platform for endotoxin detection and measurement and Celsis automated detection solution.Moreover, increasing development of and demand for empty capsules is also expected to aid in growth of the global industrial microbiology market. For instance, in November 2019, Qualicaps, Inc. presented its products and service offerings for the hard-capsule dosage form at the CPHI WORLDWIDE 2019 conference.

Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Opportunities

Emergence of Covid-19 and increasing demand for vaccines is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global industrial microbiology market. For instance, globally, as of 5:10pm CEST, 23 September 2021, there have been 229,858,719 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,713,543 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 23 September 2021, a total of 5,874,934,542 vaccine doses have been administered.

Moreover, R&D in next generation sequencing and application of such advanced techniques in R&D of various infectious diseases is also expected to aid in growth of the global industrial microbiology market. Market Trends

The global industrial microbiology market is witnessing launch of next-generation monitoring systems. For instance, in June 2019, Hygiena, a provider of rapid microbial detection, monitoring, and identification solutions, launched the new EnSureTouch Monitoring System – a next-generation monitoring system that collects, analyzes, and reports data from multiple quality tests.The global industrial microbiology market is also witnessing increasing demand for fermentation process in production of drugs, beverages, and chemicals. In the process, microbes play an important role in ensuring the quality of the product.

Key Takeaways

The global industrial microbiology market is estimated to account for US$ 10,816.6 Mn in terms of value in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 20,227.1 Mn by the end of 2027.

Equipment and systems segment in the global industrial microbiology market was valued at US$ 2,834.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5,893.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Restraints

Manufacturing of sterile goods involves high costs, which in turn is expected to limit growth of the global industrial microbiology market. It is very important to sterilize final products such as pharmaceutical excipients and intermediates before packaging as it may otherwise lead to contamination. Such processes require high capital investment.

Moreover, R&D of microbiology-based products is a lengthy process and is often time consuming. These products depend on product release cycles and incubation time period of the microorganisms. Such time consuming processes are expected to limit growth of the market.

Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global industrial microbiology market include, 3M, Asiagel Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, Novamed, QIAGEN, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

