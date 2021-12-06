Immunity Boosting Food Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2030

Immunity Boosting Food

The growing popularity of health supplements among consumers is propelling the immunity boosting food market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immunity Boosting Food Market by Nature, Products, End Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”. The global Immunity Boosting Food market size was valued at $21,670.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $46,947.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. Immunity boosting food is extracted from natural ingredients that are easily available in the market. Immunity boosting food help in the treatment of various diseases. These food can be consumed by both kids and adults.

Rise in consumer awareness about probiotics, growing number of health-conscious consumers, and surge in number of chronic diseases and drive the growth of the global immunity boosting food market. However, high cost of raw materials, lack of awareness and Perishable nature of food restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in sales through online sales channel and increase in elderly population present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Free Report Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14050

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global immunity boosting food market. e demand immunity boosting food products.

• The repo

Products containing immunity boosting food are used to improve muscle mass and immunity. This factor increased th rt offers detailed segmentation of the global immunity boosting food market based on product, nature, end use, distribution channel, and region.

By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to health benefits of conventional immunity boosting food. By product, the superfood segment held the largest share in 2020. Superfood are used in the treatment of chronic and cardiovascular diseases, so the superfood segment accounted for the largest share.

By end use, the adults segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to a wide variety of immunity boosting food for adults. By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2020. Specialty stores offer wide variety of products with discounts, so the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest share.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographic expansions are the primary strategies employed by market players. The key players in the global immunity boosting food market include Danone, Nestle, Cargill, ADM, Fonterra group Cooperative Limited, Associated British Foods Plc, Blue Diamond Growers, Diamond Foods, LLC., Dole Food Company Inc., Pinnacle Foods Corp., Olam International, and Hines Nut Company.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Immunity Boosting Food Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14050?reqfor=covid